NFL Championship Sunday injury report: Bucs-Packers, Bills-Chiefs

Championship Sunday is upon us.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for the NFC and AFC Championship games.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
Bucs: OUT: WR Antonio Brown (knee); QUESTIONABLE: S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle)
Packers: OUT: DL Kingsley Keke (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Kevin King (back)
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Bills: QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (quad), WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)
Chiefs: OUT: LB Willie Gay (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Le'Veon Bell (knee), CB Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder), RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), CB Rashad Fenton (foot), WR Sammy Watkins (calf)