NFL Career Development Symposium returns today

Published: May 06, 2013 at 08:42 PM

After a five-year hiatus, the NFL Career Development Symposium returns Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, part of the league's effort to make more minority candidates available as head coaches and executives. Go to NFLEvolution.com for a full preview.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

» Adam Schein takes a look at the expectations facing the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton this season.

» Get a head start on the day's football talk with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Later, catch up on all Tuesday's NFL news with "NFL Total Access at 7 p.m. ET.

» Albert Breer post-draft notebook examines the recent negative comments about New York Jets rookie Geno Smith.

» Dave Dameshek and Adam Rank are back with an all-new Dave Dameshek Football Program.

» NFL Network's Akbar Gbajabiamila makes one final plea for Tim Tebow.

» Elliot Harrison updates his Power Rankings after the draft, with NFC West rivals claiming the top two spots. Who's No. 1: Colin Kaepernick's San Francisco 49ers or Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks?

Free-agent tracker

NFL-shield-130318-IL.jpg

NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...

» Harrison's series on the top 20 games of 2012 continues with No. 19.

» The 2013 NFL Draft transformed 32 NFL rosters. Around The League will examine the aftershocks in our Draft Fallout series. Next up are the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

» Happy birthday to Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, who turns 24 on Tuesday, and to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, who turns 29.

