NFL Calendar

April 26-28 - NFL draft, New York.
Late July - Training camps open.
Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.
Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.
Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.
Rookie Mac Jones reinforced the notion that he is the Patriots' quarterback of the future Thursday. But how quickly that ascension happens hinges largely on the play of Cam Newton. In Philadelphia, the veteran looked much more like the 2018 Carolina version of himself than the player we saw sputter through much of 2020.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was ruled out shortly after Thursday's kickoff against the Patriots and sent to the hospital with an illness. HC Nick Sirianni said afterward that Hurts experienced pain in his abdomen and was sent to the hospital to get evaluated. "Everything's good," Sirianni said.