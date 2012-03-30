NFL Calendar

Published: Mar 30, 2012 at 03:21 AM

April 26-28 - NFL draft, New York.

Late July - Training camps open.

Aug. 4-5 - Hall of Fame inductions; Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.

Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.

Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.

