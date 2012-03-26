NFL Calendar

Published: Mar 26, 2012 at 02:42 AM

March 25-28 - Owners meetings, Palm Beach, Fla.

April 26-28 - NFL draft, New York.

Late July - Training camps open.

Aug. 4-5 - Hall of Fame inductions; Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 - Preseason openers.

Sept. 5 - Regular-season opener.

Sept. 9-10 - First full regular-season weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says 'well-schooled' Tyler Linderbaum has mental edge over most rookies

The Ravens' offensive line woes in 2021 went hand in hand with the team's first playoff-less season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Baltimore is hoping its offseason upgrades in 2022 turn the tide for a unit that finished 31st in the NFL with 57 sacks allowed. One of those additions, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, is in position to fill the most glaring hole at center.

news

Jets sign first-round CB Sauce Gardner to rookie contract

The New York Jets announced on Saturday the signing of No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner to his rookie contract.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW