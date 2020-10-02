NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

NFL bold predictions, Week 4: Russell Wilson posts third 5-TD day

Published: Oct 02, 2020 at 09:40 AM

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 4 schedule).

Marc Ross: Russell Wilson has been cooking up his MVP case in historic fashion this season by becoming the first QB in NFL history with at least four TD passes in each of his team's first three games. In addition, he has set an NFL record for most TD passes to start a season, with 14 in those three games. Against a Dolphins pass defense that ranked 25th heading into Week 4, Russ cements Iron Chef status by setting another NFL record, becoming the first QB in history to throw for five TDs in three consecutive games.

Joe Thomas: The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will rebound from their sluggish start by beating the Detroit Lions by double digits. Drew Brees gets back to his old form, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns with zero INTs.

DeAngelo Hall: Upset alert! Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins pick up where they left off to turn in another dominant offensive performance. The veteran quarterback has been as good as ever in his last two outings: 73.1 completion percentage, 244 pass yards per game, 4:0 TD-to-INT ratio and a 113.3 passer rating. The Fins catch the Seahawks by surprise as FitzMagic tosses for 350 yards and three TDs to eke out a W, handing Russell Wilson his first L of the season.

Brian Baldinger: I think the Indianapolis Colts will knock the Chicago Bears from the ranks of the unbeaten at Soldier Field. While Nick Foles may be looked at as the savior, he will see a very-much-improved Colts defense with a secondary that has a knack for taking the ball away and a fierce four-man pass rush led by Justin Houston and DeForest Buckner﻿. Philip Rivers has stopped turning the ball over, and one of the league's best offensive lines will battle a great Bears front long enough for Rivers to find receivers who can separate. Watch out for Mo Alie-Cox in this game, Colt fans.

Maurice Jones-Drew: ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ vs. ﻿Dak Prescott﻿. That's the storyline heading into Sunday's showdown in Big D. But it's ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ who will steal the show when they combine for 300 yards on the ground.

