Bold Predictions

NFL bold predictions, Week 2: Bears' Khalil Mack ends slump

Published: Sep 18, 2020 at 10:19 AM

Throughout the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games, continuing with this weekend's opportunity for players who struggled in Week 1 to redeem themselves (see the full Week 2 schedule).

Marc Ross: Khalil Mack has not had a two-sack game since Week 3 of 2019, and he's had only one forced fumble in his last 13 outings. He breaks out of his slump in a big way, taking advantage of New York Giants rookie LT Andrew Thomas and journeyman RT Cam Fleming by recording 2.5 sacks and forcing QB Daniel Jones to fumble. Mack's resurgent performance leads the Bears to their first 2-0 start since 2013 and wins him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Charley Casserly: With his first game in a new offense with new receivers and a new coach under his belt, Tom Brady will be eager and ready for a big showdown against another division opponent in the Carolina Panthers. The veteran QB is sure to dice up Carolina's young defense by getting his tight ends (O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate) and running backs (Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy) more involved in the passing attack. Look for Brady to rebound in Week 2 with three touchdown passes and zero INTs as he earns his first win as a Buc.

Scott Pioli: The Chiefs will find their stride in a BIG way this weekend at the Chargers. They have had extra time to rest and prepare for this divisional game, and Patrick Mahomes will pass for over 400 yards against a good Los Angeles defense. Joey Bosa's health will be a key element in this game.

Joe Thomas: The Minnesota Vikings will bounce back after last week's tough loss to the Packers with a big performance on offense and defense. The defense and its young cornerbacks hold Philip Rivers under 200 passing yards, and Kirk Cousins finds his rhythm and throws for 300 yards and two TDs in a Vikings win.

Maurice Jones-Drew: After a dismal rushing effort in Week 1 (6 yards on 15 carries), Saquon Barkley and his offensive line get on the same page. The Giants get their star running back going early and often vs. Chicago, and he finishes with 120 rushing yards and two TDs.

Who's playing who in Week 2?

Thursday, Sept. 17

Sunday, Sept. 20

Monday, Sept. 21

Related Content

NFL bold predictions, Week 1: SuperCam's back! Dak dazzles
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 1: SuperCam's back! Dak dazzles

How will Cam Newton perform in his Patriots debut? Can Kyler Murray and the Cardinals upset the 49ers? NFL Network analysts supply their bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
Week 16 bold predictions: Titans upset Saints; Le'Veon Bell gets his revenge!
news

Week 16 bold predictions: Titans upset Saints; Le'Veon Bell gets his revenge!

TODD GURLEY, ZEKE
news

Week 15 bold predictions: Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley show out in epic NFC tilt

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after throwing a 67-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Mahomes threw for 281 yards in the game, joining Peyton Manning as the only two QB's to reach over 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns from the air in the same season. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
news

Week 14 bold predictions: Chiefs torch Pats' pass defense; Redskins stun Pack

Week 13 bold predictions: Raiders upset Chiefs in K.C.; Dalvin Cook dazzles
news

Week 13 bold predictions: Raiders upset Chiefs in K.C.; Dalvin Cook dazzles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown on a running play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
news

Week 12 bold predictions: Rams blow out Ravens; Patriots' D can't stop Dak!

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

Week 11 bold predictions: Saints' slide continues; Dolphins win third straight!

Week 10 bold predictions: Richard Sherman picks Russell Wilson TWICE
news

Week 10 bold predictions: Richard Sherman picks Russell Wilson TWICE

Week 9 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson rolls Patriots; Minshew shines in London
news

Week 9 bold predictions: Lamar Jackson rolls Patriots; Minshew shines in London

Week 8 bold predictions: Kyler Murray slays Saints; Panthers hand 49ers first L
news

Week 8 bold predictions: Kyler Murray slays Saints; Panthers hand 49ers first L

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, right, speak at midfield after an NFL Football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
news

Week 7 bold predictions: Sam Darnold takes down Patriots; Falcons stun Rams

gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL