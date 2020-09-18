NFL bold predictions, Week 2: Bears' Khalil Mack ends slump

Marc Ross: Khalil Mack has not had a two-sack game since Week 3 of 2019, and he's had only one forced fumble in his last 13 outings. He breaks out of his slump in a big way, taking advantage of New York Giants rookie LT Andrew Thomas and journeyman RT Cam Fleming by recording 2.5 sacks and forcing QB Daniel Jones to fumble. Mack's resurgent performance leads the Bears to their first 2-0 start since 2013 and wins him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Charley Casserly: With his first game in a new offense with new receivers and a new coach under his belt, Tom Brady will be eager and ready for a big showdown against another division opponent in the Carolina Panthers. The veteran QB is sure to dice up Carolina's young defense by getting his tight ends (O.J. Howard, Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate) and running backs (Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy) more involved in the passing attack. Look for Brady to rebound in Week 2 with three touchdown passes and zero INTs as he earns his first win as a Buc.

Scott Pioli: The Chiefs will find their stride in a BIG way this weekend at the Chargers. They have had extra time to rest and prepare for this divisional game, and Patrick Mahomes will pass for over 400 yards against a good Los Angeles defense. Joey Bosa's health will be a key element in this game.

Joe Thomas: The Minnesota Vikings will bounce back after last week's tough loss to the Packers with a big performance on offense and defense. The defense and its young cornerbacks hold Philip Rivers under 200 passing yards, and Kirk Cousins finds his rhythm and throws for 300 yards and two TDs in a Vikings win.