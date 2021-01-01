NFL bold predictions, Week 17: Eagles' Jalen Hurts shreds Washington defense

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention last week after falling to the Cowboys, but they take advantage of the opportunity to play spoiler Sunday night against Washington. The Football Team's defense, which ranks fourth in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed, becomes a sieve against Jalen Hurts. Philly's new QB1 lights Ron Rivera's unit up for 380 yards and five total touchdowns.

Nate Burleson: The Dallas Cowboys need some help from the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but they'll take care of business against the New York Giants to give themselves a chance at the division crown. Andy Dalton﻿, who's had at least two passing TDs in each of the Cowboys' last three games (all wins), continues his hot streak with 350 passing yards and three touchdowns against a Giants defense that ranks fourth in the red zone.

Joe Thomas: The Browns defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. It's the defense that shows up big to secure the victory. With Ben Roethlisberger resting on Sunday, the Browns hold Steelers backup Mason Rudolph to just 150 passing yards to help end their postseason drought.

Brian Baldinger: The 4-11 Houston Texans take down the 10-5 Tennessee Titans, leaving the door open for the Indianapolis Colts to clinch the AFC South. Houston's victory will be fueled by its two biggest stars: Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt﻿. Watson's put together an incredible season despite the team's record, while Sunday's contest might very well be Watt's final game in Houston. Plus, I'm guessing the fiery speech he made earlier in the week will have his teammates raring to go. Oh, and one more thing: The Titans' Swiss cheese defense should allow Watson to end his outstanding 2020 campaign on a high note.