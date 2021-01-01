Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL bold predictions, Week 17: Eagles' Jalen Hurts shreds Washington defense

Published: Jan 01, 2021 at 11:06 AM

Throughout the 2020 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 17 schedule).

Maurice Jones-Drew: The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention last week after falling to the Cowboys, but they take advantage of the opportunity to play spoiler Sunday night against Washington. The Football Team's defense, which ranks fourth in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed, becomes a sieve against Jalen Hurts. Philly's new QB1 lights Ron Rivera's unit up for 380 yards and five total touchdowns.

Nate Burleson: The Dallas Cowboys need some help from the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but they'll take care of business against the New York Giants to give themselves a chance at the division crown. Andy Dalton﻿, who's had at least two passing TDs in each of the Cowboys' last three games (all wins), continues his hot streak with 350 passing yards and three touchdowns against a Giants defense that ranks fourth in the red zone.

Joe Thomas: The Browns defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. It's the defense that shows up big to secure the victory. With Ben Roethlisberger resting on Sunday, the Browns hold Steelers backup Mason Rudolph to just 150 passing yards to help end their postseason drought.

Brian Baldinger: The 4-11 Houston Texans take down the 10-5 Tennessee Titans, leaving the door open for the Indianapolis Colts to clinch the AFC South. Houston's victory will be fueled by its two biggest stars: Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt﻿. Watson's put together an incredible season despite the team's record, while Sunday's contest might very well be Watt's final game in Houston. Plus, I'm guessing the fiery speech he made earlier in the week will have his teammates raring to go. Oh, and one more thing: The Titans' Swiss cheese defense should allow Watson to end his outstanding 2020 campaign on a high note.

Marc Ross: No Jared Goff﻿. No Cooper Kupp﻿. No problem for the Los Angeles Rams. John Wolford shines in his NFL debut, posting 250 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the Rams beat Arizona and secure a playoff spot. Wolford gets some major help from his defense, as it limits a hobbled Kyler Murray. The Cardinals' offense will be held to less than 20 points for just the third time this season.

Who's playing who in Week 17?

Sunday, Jan. 3

Related Content

news

NFL bold predictions, Week 16: Ryan Tannehill steals Aaron Rodgers' spotlight

Will Ryan Tannehill outplay Aaron Rodgers on Sunday night? Can Philip Rivers and the Colts hand Pittsburgh its fourth straight loss? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 15: Washington D shuts down Seahawks

Can Washington's defense continue its hot streak against Seattle? Will Derrick Henry build off last week's 200-yard effort? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 14: Jalen Hurts bedevils Saints' D in starting debut

How will Eagles QB Jalen Hurts perform in his starting debut? Can Nick Chubb and the Browns avenge their Week 1 loss to Baltimore? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 13: Steelers lose; Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb run amok

Can Washington hand Pittsburgh its first loss? Will Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb go off in Sunday's Browns-Titans game? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 12: Bills' defense stifles Justin Herbert

Will the Broncos end the Saints' seven-game win streak? Can the Patriots slow down Arizona's electric offense? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 11: Lamar Jackson runs wild vs. Titans

Who will be the leading rusher in Sunday's Titans-Ravens game? Can the Chiefs avenge their only loss of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 10: Joe Burrow knocks off undefeated Steelers

Can the Joe Burrow-led Bengals hand the Steelers their first loss? Will Tom Brady bounce back from one of his worst games? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 9: Antonio Brown, Stefon Diggs steal spotlight

How will Antonio Brown do in his Bucs debut? Will Stefon Diggs outplay Seattle's dynamic receiving duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 8: Midnight strikes early on Tua Time

How will Tua Tagovailoa perform in his first start for the Miami Dolphins? Will Baker Mayfield and the Browns continue to roll? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 7: Khalil Mack, James Conner show out

Will Khalil Mack outperform NFL sack leader Aaron Donald? Can James Conner steal the spotlight from Derrick Henry in the battle of unbeatens? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

NFL bold predictions, Week 6: Texans upset unbeaten Titans

Can the Houston Texans knock off the unbeaten Tennessee Titans? How will Pats QB Cam Newton fare in his return? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW