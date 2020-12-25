NFL bold predictions, Week 16: Ryan Tannehill steals Aaron Rodgers' spotlight

Maurice Jones-Drew: Those of you ready to crown Aaron Rodgers the league MVP should think again. In a spectacular Sunday Night Football performance, Ryan Tannehill steals the the show by throwing for 350 yards and three touchdowns in a statement victory for the Titans.

Joe Thomas: The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to give up 30 points in a game this season, but that changes when Philip Rivers and the red-hot Indianapolis Colts come to town on Sunday. The veteran throws for four touchdowns, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor adds one on the ground for good measure, as the Colts hand the Steelers their fourth straight loss.

DeAngelo Hall: The Rams rebound from their stunning loss to the New York Jets behind a big effort from Aaron Donald﻿, Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' top-ranked defense. They shut down the Seahawks' high-powered offense by holding Russell Wilson to a new season low in receiving yards for the second week in a row.

Marc Ross: More NFC East madness! Considered a laughingstock for most of the season, the division has not failed to supply plenty of drama and intrigue. Washington can clinch the division with a win over Carolina and a Giants loss or tie. There will be no Magic in the City for the Football Team as they fall to Ron Rivera's former team and the Eagles defeat the Cowboys. This scenario sets up the de facto division championship game next week between Washington and Philly. In true 2020 NFC East fashion, Philly goes from worst to first in two weeks' time behind the transcendent Jalen Hurts﻿.

James Jones: Lamar Jackson truly has returned to his MVP form and continues to wow Sunday against a suddenly spicy New York Giants defense. Jackson rushes for a career-high four touchdowns in the win, keeping Baltimore's playoff hopes alive.