NFL bold predictions, Week 14: Jalen Hurts bedevils Saints' D in starting debut

Published: Dec 11, 2020 at 09:46 AM

Throughout the 2020 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 14 schedule).

Joe Thomas: Derrick Henry gets back on track after a lackluster Week 13 performance that saw him record just 15 carries (season low) and 60 rushing yards (second-lowest total this season). In nine career games vs. Jacksonville, Henry averages 17.6 carries and 88.7 rushing yards. He blows that yardage figure out of the water Sunday by rushing for over 200 yards as the Titans cruise to an easy victory.

Willie McGinest: Most aren't giving Jalen Hurts a chance in hell against the New Orleans Saints' highly ranked defense, but the rookie quarterback gives Eagles fans hope for the future when he rushes for two touchdowns and throws for two more in his debut as Philly's QB1.

Marc Ross: Monday night's Ravens-Browns game will be the 10th matchup since the 1970 merger between the top two rushing offenses in Week 12 or later, according to NFL Research, and the team with more rushing yards has won each of the last four showdowns. This game has the makeup to post the most total rushing yards in a game this season, and while the Ravens will win the rushing battle, the Browns will avenge their opening-day blowout loss behind Nick Chubb﻿'s 125-yard, two-touchdown effort.

Maurice Jones-Drew: After missing Week 13 with an ankle injury, Josh Jacobs comes back on a tear in a game against the Colts with huge playoff implications. In a must-win game for the Raiders, the star running back rushes for 150 yards and three touchdowns to lead Las Vegas to victory.

