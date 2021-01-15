NFL bold predictions, Divisional Round: Lamar Jackson tops Josh Allen as rusher AND passer

Maurice Jones-Drew: I think we all expect Lamar Jackson to rush for more yards than Josh Allen﻿, but I'll do you one better. I predict Jackson will throw for more yards than Allen despite the fact that the Bills quarterback averaged 100 more passing yards per game (284.0 vs. 183.8) during the regular season.

Joe Thomas: The Cleveland Browns keep riding the victory train with another banner upset, this time stunning the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs! They get it done by scoring four touchdowns on four trips to the red zone while picking off ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ twice in the second half.

Marc Ross: The Los Angeles Rams' defense has been dominant this season, ranking first in scoring, total yards and passing yards while finishing third against the run. L.A. has only given up 30 points once (vs. Bills in Week 3) and hasn't allowed a 300-yard passer. But a well-rested Aaron Rodgers puts on a show and becomes the first to throw for more than 300 yards as the Packers top 30 points, handing the Rams' their largest point-differential loss of the season.

Nate Burleson: Much has been said about Chris Godwin﻿'s uneven playoff debut. He had five catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in the Wild Card Round, but recorded four drops -- the same amount he compiled over the last two regular seasons combined, per Pro Football Reference. Godwin's short memory pays off as he hauls in two touchdowns and at least 100 receiving yards against the Saints' top-five defense. Oh yeah, and he doesn't have a single drop.