Bold Predictions

NFL bold predictions, Championship Sunday: Jaire Alexander picks Tom Brady TWICE

Published: Jan 21, 2021 at 01:41 PM

Throughout the 2020 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Championship Sunday schedule).

Maurice Jones-Drew: Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander had a career year in allowing a 51.3 completion percentage and a total of two TDs all season when targeted. One area where he has failed to produce is interceptions with just one pick in 2020 and five across his three NFL seasons. However, something clicks on Sunday and Alexander picks GOAT Tom Brady not once, but TWICE.

Brian Baldinger: It's very difficult to prepare a Chiefs' defense that attacks in a variety ways with so many chess pieces. Despite the Chiefs blitzing on 38.9 percent of dropbacks this season, Steve Spagnuolo's unit will blitz ﻿Josh Allen﻿ on more than 50 percent of his pass attempts Sunday night, and it'll be effective doing it and hold Allen to a 90.0 passer rating or less. The Chiefs' D had success with this same approach in Week 6, and although that game has little bearing on this Championship Sunday matchup, it's a component that will limit Allen and the dynamic passing attack to under 200 yards.

Joe Thomas: Aaron Rodgers and Brady combined for 326 passing yards and two TD tosses in their Week 6 meeting. This time around couldn't be more different as they combine for for six touchdowns and over 700 yards passing, and ultimately, the Packers win it by three points in this classic shootout.

David Carr: Despite MJD predicting earlier in the week that Aaron Jones will have a record-setting performance Sunday, the Buccaneers' top-ranked run defense is up to the challenge and holds the Packers to fewer than 75 rush yards. However, Rodgers picks apart the pass defense for four touchdowns to lead Green Bay to victory.

Marc Ross: Fresh out of college in 1998, Sean McDermott joined our scouting department with the Philadelphia Eagles as an administrative coordinator before transitioning to assistant to the head coach upon Andy Reid's arrival in 1999. McDermott's brilliant early career move comes full circle and hits its peak Sunday, when he leads his Buffalo Bills to an upset victory over his former mentor. Buffalo earns its first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.

