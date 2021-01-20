Who will be the next RB to go off on Championship Sunday?

There are a lot of NFL players who never get a chance to play in the postseason, let alone in multiple conference championships. Everyone talks about Davis' spectacular Super Bowl performances, but his efforts on Championship Sunday were equally impressive. In the 1997 AFC title game against Pittsburgh, Davis was the game's leading rusher with 139 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown run for the game's first points, on 26 totes to help the Broncos advance to Super Bowl XXXII. And, of course, they won the Lombardi Trophy behind another big day from Davis, the game's MVP.





Davis was even more impressive the next year with 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season. He again dominated in the postseason, recording 167 yards -- fourth-most rushing yards in a conference title game since the 1970 merger -- and a touchdown on 32 carries in the 1998 AFC Championship Game. That followed with another 100-yard rushing performance to help Denver win its second Super Bowl in as many seasons. He was one of the best one-cut runners and made the most of his opportunities, especially in the postseason. When recently writing about unofficial Hall of Fame requirements for running backs, I pointed to Davis' playoff efforts as the reason that ultimately earned him a gold jacket. He was that good during Denver's Super Bowl runs.