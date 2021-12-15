NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The NFL continues to grow globally.

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. This initiative, known as the International Home Marketing Areas program, grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as they build their global brands and drive NFL fan growth internationally.

Strategic efforts in these international markets include: in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market.

"NFL fandom begins with our clubs," NFL executive vice president, chief strategy & growth officer Christopher Halpin said. "This important initiative enables NFL teams to develop meaningful, direct relationships with NFL fans abroad, driving fan growth and avidity globally. We were very pleased with the number, creativity and level of commitment of club proposals across the board in this initial application period and look forward to teams launching their efforts early next year."

The following countries and teams were assigned to each other for a five-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2022: