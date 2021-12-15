Around the NFL

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 02:36 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The NFL continues to grow globally.

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. This initiative, known as the International Home Marketing Areas program, grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as they build their global brands and drive NFL fan growth internationally.

Strategic efforts in these international markets include: in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market.

"NFL fandom begins with our clubs," NFL executive vice president, chief strategy & growth officer Christopher Halpin said. "This important initiative enables NFL teams to develop meaningful, direct relationships with NFL fans abroad, driving fan growth and avidity globally. We were very pleased with the number, creativity and level of commitment of club proposals across the board in this initial application period and look forward to teams launching their efforts early next year."

The following countries and teams were assigned to each other for a five-year term, beginning Jan. 1, 2022:

  • Australia: Los Angeles Rams
  • Brazil: Miami Dolphins
  • Canada: Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks
  • China: Los Angeles Rams
  • Germany: Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Mexico: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers
  • Spain: Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins
  • United Kingdom: Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Related Content

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between he and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Dec. 15

Hobbled QB Josh Allen will have limited participation in a Wednesday walk-through, according to coach Sean McDermott. The Bills star is dealing with a left foot sprain as well as a mild case of turf toe.
news

Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski among growing list of Browns positive for COVID-19

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports. The result comes on the same morning Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski and five other players tested positive, and just one day after eight Browns players tested positive.
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19

The Browns said in a statement Wednesday that coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. If he produces two negative tests before Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, he would be cleared to coach.
news

Derek Carr on Raiders' playoff hopes: 'You're telling me that we have a chance'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, in discussing his club's playoff chances after losing five of its last six games, subconsciously channeled Dumb & Dumber: "It's not going to be easy, but you're telling me that we have a chance."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW