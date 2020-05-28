NFL applies valuable lesson in tabling of onside kick alternative

You know who is not making No Fun League cracks today, after owners tabled a proposal to allow teams to convert a fourth-and-15 play as an alternative to an onside kick? Special teams acolytes, who worried the play would be another baby step toward taking the kickoff out of the game.

That was never the case -- the kickoff is alive and well, despite safety-related rules changes that drove the success rate of an onside kick attempt down to 10.5 percent in the last two years. But the owners' decision to pass again on the fourth-and-15 play -- it failed badly last year -- was a nod to the traditionalists, who have long worried that the idea is too gimmicky, as Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II told Pittsburgh reporters on Thursday afternoon. Another reason to reconsider such a proposal: the conversion rate on fourth-and-15 plays over the last 10 seasons is 26.7 percent, well above the onside kick recovery rate even before the safety rules changes, which was 16.3 percent from 2013 to 2017. That might simply give teams too good a chance, an acknowledgement that one owner made during their virtual meeting when he suggested teams that have Hall of Fame-caliber quarterbacks should not be part of the discussion.

"There is definitely that theory that you don't want to make the comeback too easy," said Rich McKay, the chairman of the Competition Committee. "You worked all game to get ahead."

The NFL avoided the sweeping change and also agreed to a preseason test of a watered-down version of a sky judge. That will expand the authority of the existing replay assistant to communicate with the referee on the field. But McKay was clear: the referee remains in charge, and he will have to initiate the contact. The intent is to help the on-field crew by improving communication with the replay assistant, who has ready access to a video feed. The intent is not to have the replay assistant supersede the judgment of the referee, which was a concern of the Competition Committee.