NFL announces players, other Tier 1, Tier 2 individuals will undergo PCR testing on game day

The NFL informed teams via memo on Monday night that, beginning in this upcoming Week 6, all players, along with other Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, will undergo PCR (polymerise chain reaction) testing for COVID-19 on game days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Previous to the announcement, everyone underwent testing every day other than a team's game day. Now, there were will be tests on game days, as well, in the league's approach to further combat coronavirus outbreaks.
Tier 1 includes players, coaches and trainers, while Tier 2 includes general managers, other assistant coaches and football operations employees, among others.
In addition to bringing about game-day testing, Monday's memo included information on the now mandated use of masks in walkthroughs, a ban of face shields in lieu of masks/gaiters for coaches -- with the exception of play-callers -- and NFL Security compliance checks in Week 7, Pelissero added.