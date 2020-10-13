NFL announces players, other Tier 1, Tier 2 individuals will undergo PCR testing on game day

The NFL informed teams via memo on Monday night that, beginning in this upcoming Week 6, all players, along with other Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, will undergo PCR (polymerise chain reaction) testing for COVID-19 on game days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Previous to the announcement, everyone underwent testing every day other than a team's game day. Now, there were will be tests on game days, as well, in the league's approach to further combat coronavirus outbreaks.

Tier 1 includes players, coaches and trainers, while Tier 2 includes general managers, other assistant coaches and football operations employees, among others.