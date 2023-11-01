NFL announces nominees for 2023 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

The NFL and USAA, an official NFL Salute to Service partner, announced the 2023 nominees for the annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni with proven commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities, as nominated by NFL clubs.

Returning this year, fans have an opportunity to vote for their favorite nominee to help determine the award's three finalists. To see all the nominees and vote, visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until Nov. 30. One vote per day, per fan is permitted.

The finalists of the award will be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a prime-time awards special to air nationally in February during the week of Super Bowl LVIII.

"Military servicemembers, veterans and their families are unique, and so are the ways in which the nominees for this season's Salute to Service Award presented by USAA show appreciation for the military community," said Major General (Ret.) Bob Whittle, USAA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff. "As NFL fans cast their votes, we hope the examples set by each nominee will lead to increased action by fans to honor, support and connect with all those who serve."

Last year's award recipient was Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera. Rivera will serve on the award panel that selects the 2023 Salute to Service Award recipient once the three finalists are determined by the fan vote.

Additional panel members include Chad Hennings, Air Force Academy graduate and three-time Super Bowl champion; Jim Mora, Sr., Marine Corps veteran and former NFL head coach; Lenny Bandy, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and NFL Vice President of Security; and Major General (Ret.) Robert Whittle, USAA Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff.

As the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, USAA, a leading provider of insurance, banking and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to official aid societies representing all U.S. military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution by donating an additional $25,000 to the awardee's military or veteran charity of choice.

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA's year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military and veteran community. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor, empower and connect with service members, veterans and their families as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative. The league's military appreciation efforts culminate in November with NFL Salute to Service games and other special events throughout the season.