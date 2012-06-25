'NFL AM' kicks off July 30 on NFL Network

Fans can now start their day with the NFL like never before - with a new, live weekday morning show on NFL Network.
Instant Debate: Lord of the ringless
LeBron James finally won his first title. Which NFL player without a ring is under the most pressure to win a Super Bowl? More ...
Debuting Monday, July 30 just as training camps open, the new four-hour "NFL AM" kicks off at 6 a.m. ET every Monday through Friday. NFL AM will blanket the world of the NFL with seasoned and opinionated talent who will report and debate news and examine the personalities that play the game. The show's discussion will cover a wide-range of NFL-related topics including the cultural convergence of sports, entertainment and music. Each morning, "NFL AM" will collaborate with NFL.com to take a look at the latest in fantasy football news and information.
The show's talent roster features Mark Kriegel from FOXSports.com, former San Francisco 49ersSuper Bowl-winning cornerback Eric Davis, Brian Webber from FOX Sports Digital, Nicole Zaloumis from Comcast Sports Net-New England and Steve Wyche from NFL Media. The show will be based at NFL Network's Culver City, Calif., studios. No other sport is the sole focus of a show of this length each and every weekday morning.
"'NFL AM' will give fans a great reason to look forward to the morning," Mark Quenzel said, NFL Network senior vice president of programming and production. "We know that our fans are looking for more football and we are excited to provide a personality-driven show which focuses on football and everything around it. There will be no better way to start their day."
Mark Kriegel (@MarkKriegel ), the author of two New York Times best-sellers (Namath: A Biography and Pistol: The Life of Pete Maravich), joins NFL Network from FOXSports.com where he spent five years as a national columnist and host of the bi-weekly "Bar Fly on FOX" chat with athletes, celebrities and media. Previously, he was a distinguished media voice on the New York sports scene for 10 years as a columnist for the New York Daily News and the New York Post. He also served as a contributing editor for Esquire magazine. Kriegel's upcoming book on boxer Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini, titled The Good Son, will be released in September.
Eric Davis (@ericdavis), who played 13 NFL seasons at cornerback, comes to NFL Network after spending last year as co-host of "Tierney and Davis" weekdays on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. In addition, Davis will begin his second season as the radio analyst for 49ers games this fall. Previously, he served as an NFL analyst for Comcast SportsNet Bay Area and for KPIX-TV telecasts of 49ers preseason games. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Davis played six seasons (1990-95) in San Francisco, helping the team to a victory in Super Bowl XXIX. A second-round draft choice from Jacksonville State, Davis also played for Carolina (1996-2000), Denver (2001) and Detroit (2002).
Brian Webber (@bwwebber), a former anchor and reporter for Fox Sports Net and a sideline reporter for NFL games on FOX, joins NFL Network after six years as lead host of Fox Sports' digital media programming. With Fox Sports Digital, he anchored studio coverage of the NFL, MLB and NASCAR, as well as on-location coverage of the Super Bowl, Final Four and Stanley Cup Final. For the past nine years, Webber has also served as studio host and play-by-play announcer for the Tennis Channel. A graduate of Stanford University, Webber began his broadcasting career began at Fox Sports Net-Bay Area 19 years ago and later included stints as a play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports Net, ESPNU, CBS Sports Network and NCAA Productions.
Nicole Zaloumis (@nicolezaloumis) comes to NFL Network with more than a decade of sports broadcasting experience, most recently as an anchor and reporter for Comcast SportsNet New England since January 2011. Previously, Zaloumis worked for the Big Ten Network, where she co-hosted "The Friday Night Football Report" and "The Women's Show," and was a sideline reporter for football games. Earlier in her career, Zaloumis worked for Fox Sports Northwest, Comcast SportsNet Bay Area, the ABC affiliate in Phoenix and the NBC affiliate in Washington.
Steve Wyche (@wyche89) begins his fifth season with NFL Network and NFL.com, providing reports from team facilities and games on a variety of programs including "NFL GameDay Morning" and "NFL Total Access". Additionally, Wyche is a regular columnist on NFL.com and is the co-host of the site's 'Cover Two' podcast. Previously, he covered the Falcons for four seasons for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Wyche has more than two decades of sports journalism experience including posts with The Washington Post covering the Wizards and the NBA, and the Miami Herald on the Dolphins, Heat and University of Florida beats.
Jeremiah: A championship quality
What is the common theme among recent Super Bowl champs? Daniel Jeremiah says it's a dominant pass rush. More ...
Beginning Monday, Sept. 3, "NFL AM" will encore each weekday at 7 a.m. PT for West Coast fans.
"NFL AM" will be streamed live on NFL Mobile only from Verizon and will feature companion programming including fantasy info and lifestyle content on NFL.com and NFL digital platforms.
Fans continue to tune to NFL Network in growing numbers. NFLN has posted increases in year-over-year viewership in 12 of the 13 quarters since January 2009 (all quarters other than second quarter of 2011 during the work stoppage).
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.