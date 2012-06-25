'NFL AM' kicks off July 30 on NFL Network

Debuting Monday, July 30 just as training camps open, the new four-hour "NFL AM" kicks off at 6 a.m. ET every Monday through Friday. NFL AM will blanket the world of the NFL with seasoned and opinionated talent who will report and debate news and examine the personalities that play the game. The show's discussion will cover a wide-range of NFL-related topics including the cultural convergence of sports, entertainment and music. Each morning, "NFL AM" will collaborate with NFL.com to take a look at the latest in fantasy football news and information.