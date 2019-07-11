NFC West training camp preview: New-look Cardinals captivate

Looming camp question: Does the offense take a jump in Year 2 under Brian Schottenheimer? After flaming out as an OC with the New York Jets, St. Louis Rams and Georgia Bulldogs, Marty's son was one of the most surprising hires last offseason. Perhaps even more surprising was that his first year in Seattle was a success. The Seahawks rebuilt their offensive line and reemerged as one of the league's best rushing outfits, while Russell Wilson enjoyed one of his most efficient passing seasons. The challenge ahead is discerning how to employ the NFL's highest-paid player, as a disappointing playoff showing raised questions about whether the play-calling was too conservative and needed to involve more passing all along. That would likely require better protection from an O-line that surrendered 51 sacks in 2018. As noted above, Seattle is also searching for playmakers at WR beyond Tyler Lockett. With the Legion of Boom era now over, the Seahawks, whose defense remains a plus, will now go as far as their QB can take them. But he still needs help.