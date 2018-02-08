NFC West rookie grades: John Lynch off to hot start with 49ers

The Cardinals choosing not to take a quarterback in any round of last year's draft was pure negligence. In the first round, they were one pick away from Deshaun Watson, and three selections back from Patrick Mahomes. Fast-forward to this offseason: Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer are retired, and Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert are not under contract. Arizona is starting wholly from scratch at the game's most important position in 2018, but the Cardinals could have prepared for this fate in 2017. Baker was a fine addition to a stellar safety trio, perhaps the league's best. Arizona fared well outside of the draft, stealing Seals-Jones from the undrafted FA heap. Jury's out on Reddick, who needs more snaps at one position next season. GRADE: C-