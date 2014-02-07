NFC West Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

College Football 24/7 takes a look at the buzz surrounding the NFC West teams leading up to the 2014 NFL Draft.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals came tantalizingly close to making the postseason in 2013 and will be eager to add the sort of talent that can help them make the leap in 2014. That will be difficult to do in the NFC West, which is arguably the best division in the NFL. Loading up on offensive line might be a priority, as could adding more talent to a defense already loaded with playmakers.
Zach Moore, DE, Concordia (Minn.)
April 29:Moore generating interest
There is late interest in Moore, who had nine team visits and 14 workouts. He recently spent time with the Cardinals and Chargers. Moore would be school's first draft pick. He had 33 sacks and 45 tackles for loss in his career, and was timed in an impressive 4.84 seconds in the 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is athletic but raw, and seems likely to be a third-day selection. When on the third day is the question.
Ra'Shede Hageman, DT, Minnesota
April 25: Handful of teams take look at Hagemen
Hageman has reportedly either met or worked out for five NFL clubs: the Titans, Falcons, Steelers, Colts and Cardinals. Projected as a late-first or early-second round pick, the massive 6-6, 318-pounder participated in the Senior Bowl and took a liking to Falcons defensive line coach Bryan Cox. And head coach Mike Smith took a liking to Hageman, as well.
Chris Boswell, K, Rice
April 22:Cardinals work out draft's best kicker
Boswell is the best kicker in this draft and could go as early as the fourth round, though a fifth- or sixth-round selection seems more likely. (An aside: At least two kickers have been selected in nine of the past 10 drafts). Boswell has a huge leg: He nailed 13 50-yard-plus kicks in his career, and in his final two seasons with the Owls, 106 of his 159 kickoffs were touchbacks. He made 65 field goals in his Owls career, so 20 percent of them came from at least 50 yards. Jay Feely, 37, is Arizona's kicker; he was 30-of-36 on field goals last season. He has made 18 50-yarders in his 13-season career, including three last season.
Weston Richburg, C, Colorado State
April 16:Top center meets with Cardinals
Richburg (6-foot-3, 298 pounds) generally is considered one of the top two centers in the draft, along with USC's Marcus Martin. The Cardinals have Lyle Sendlein at center and just signed free-agent Ted Larsen, who also can play guard. Arizona picks 20th in the first round, which is too early to take Richburg. They also pick 20th in the second round (52nd overall), but he could be off the board by then. NFL Media senior draft analyst Gil Brandt is high on Richburg: "He'll be your starting center for the next 10 years."
Bruce Ellington, WR, South Carolina
April 14:Elusive receiver meeting with Cardinals
Ellington (5-foot-9, 197 pounds) will visit with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, and has a workout scheduled with the St. Louis Rams. He already has visited with the Pittsburgh Steelers and worked out for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Ellington, who has good speed and is elusive, looks to be a second-day pick. Arizona, which picks 20th in the second (52nd overall) and third (84th overall) rounds, signed Ted Ginn Jr. in free agency, and Ellington would give them another elusive receiver to pair with "bigger" receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Michael Floyd. Ginn's ceiling is a known commodity and isn't that high; that's not the case with Ellington, who also was a weapon on jet sweeps in college. As with Ginn, Ellington has the ability to be a dangerous return man.
Nic Jacobs, TE, McNeese State
April 10:Three teams check out pro day
Representatives from 17 NFL teams -- including tight end coaches from the Cardinals, Colts and Jaguars -- were present for a pro day featuring Jacobs, who transferred to McNeese State following two seasons at LSU.
Zach Mettenberger, QB, LSU
April 8:Jeremiah: Cards could draft, groom Mettenberger
The Cardinals already have a starting quarterback in Carson Palmer, but NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said they should consider drafting Mettenberger with the goal of grooming him to be the team's quarterback of the future. Jeremiah believes Mettenberger's skills as a pocket passer would fit perfectly in Bruce Arians' offense.
AJ McCarron, QB, Alabama
April 3:McCarron in the Cards?
A number of personnel guys have told NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah that McCarron to the Cardinals makes sense. The Cardinals could be on the lookout for a quarterback to work behind incumbent starter Carson Palmer.
Logan Thomas, QB, Virginia Tech
April 2: The Cardinals worked out Thomas on Wednesday, Tony Pauline reported on Twitter. With this deep a class of quarterbacks, everybody should at least be in the market for a quality backup, and the Cardinals are doing their due diligence on Thomas. The guy is a phenomenal athlete, but is far -- quite far, in fact -- from a finished product. Still, coach Bruce Arians, special assistant Tom Moore, coordinator Harold Goodwin and quarterback coach Freddie Kitchens likely would be intrigued by Thomas' attributes; just don't expect Thomas to provide any kind of quality work for a while, if ever.
Adrian Hubbard, OLB, Alabama
March 12:Cardinals coach gets close look
Cardinals defensive line coach Brentson Buckner took a particular interest in Hubbard at Alabama's pro day, putting the linebacker through position drills. The Cardinals boasted a strong defense in 2013, but could look to add depth at certain positions.
Mike Campanaro, WR, Wake Forest
March 10:Campanaro had formal meeting with Cardinals
Campanaro said he held a formal meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine with the Cardinals. Campanaro -- who set a school record with 229 career receptions -- figures to be a third-day pick in the 2014 NFL Draft after running faster than expected at the combine.
Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
Feb. 21:Arians: Manziel's height poses 'a question mark'
For all the fuss that has been made over Johnny Manziel's height, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has a message: It's all warranted. "There are a bunch of 6-5 successful guys who are athletic," Arians said. "The 5-11 guys, it has to throw a question mark out there."
Zack Martin, OT, Notre Dame
Feb. 20:Mayock: Is offensive tackle the route?
On a conference call with reporters, NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock broke down the Cardinals' options at pick No. 20 in the first round of the draft, saying, "I think Zack Martin is going somewhere in that range, plus or minus 20. If he's available, do the Cardinals buy into him as a tackle? The beauty in this kid is he can play all five positions in the NFL and some teams look at him as a Pro Bowl guard."
St. Louis Rams
The St. Louis Rams figure to be one of the busiest teams in the upcoming draft. Thanks to a trade made with the Washington Redskins to they could select Robert Griffin III in the 2012 NFL Draft, the Rams own the No. 2 overall selection in addition to their No. 13 overall pick.
Greg Robinson, OT, Auburn
May 7:Rams, Falcons in on Robinson?
When about where he might end up in the first round, the road-grader said, "Well, I think St. Louis really liked me. I've been hearing a lot of good things from them as far as when I was on my visit and when they came and worked me out, there was a lot of good things. And Atlanta, they really liked me, too."
Kony Ealy, DE, Missouri
May 6:Ealy says Cowboys, Rams showing high interest
Ealy can't name every NFL club that has shown a heavy interest in him, but the Cowboys and Rams are two of them. Ealy mentioned both when asked about his feel for interest around the NFL in his skills as a versatile defensive lineman, the latter of which would be something of a dream team for the former Missouri star.
Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
May 5:Report: Manziel object of a lot of attention from Rams
What the Rams do with the No. 2 pick -- keep it? trade it? -- will have a big impact on a lot of teams. Sports Illustrated's Peter King reported that Rams GM Les Snead recently traveled to Texas Tech and "met at length" with Kliff Kingsbury, Manziel's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas A&M in 2012, and "came away thinking Manziel could adjust to life well as an NFL passer."
April 30:Texas A&M trio to work out for Rams
Texas A&M has three players who could go in the top 10, and the Rams will have a group of officials in College Station, Texas, to work out the trio. NFL Media insiders Albert Breer and Ian Rapoport report that the Rams -- who have the No. 2 and No. 13 picks in the first round -- will work out A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, wide receiver Mike Evans and offensive tackle Jake Matthews. St. Louis reportedly is entertaining trading the No. 2 pick, but if the Rams keep the second selection, they have a chance to shape the first round.
Martavis Bryant, WR, Clemson
April 28:Big WR worked out for Rams
Bryant (6-foot-4, 211 pounds) has excellent size and ran a 4.42 40 at the combine, faster than more celebrated teammate Sammy Watkins' 4.43. But unlike Watkins, Bryant is far from a finished product; you'd be drafting him more on potential than production. Bryant's size/speed mix makes him a potential second-round pick, but "safer" receiver picks could be had in the second round, and even in the third round. The Rams could be intrigued by Bryant, especially if they don't take a wide receiver with one of their two first-round picks. The Rams pick 12th in the second round (44th overall) and 11th in the third round (75th overall).
Aaron Murray, QB, Georgia
April 26:Murray will work out for Rams
The Rams are continuing to scout the quarterbacks in this year's draft and have scheduled a workout with Murray next week, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The Rams have shown interest in Murray and recently sent their director of player personnel and quarterback coach to his pro day workout. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt says Murray could go as high as the second round if there's an early run on quarterbacks.
Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
April 17:Rams to welcome in one of draft's top CBs
Fuller (6-foot-0, 190 pounds) might not get as much attention as the other top-tier corners (Darqueze Dennard, Justin Gilbert, Bradley Roby and Jason Verrett), but he is both physical and fast. He also has good size and is athletic, and seems to be a first-round lock. Could the Rams be interested with their second first-round pick, at No. 13? That seems a bit early. But a selection in the late teens or early- to mid-20s is in line with where Fuller is expected to go, and there is some chatter about the Rams potentially trading the No. 2 pick, which could net them a pick in the late teens or early- to mid-20s.
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, South Carolina
April 11:Clowney visits with Rams
The St. Louis Rams, who own the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, do not have a pressing need for a pass rusher, thanks to the presense of Robert Quinn and Chris Long. But that did not prevent them from hosting a visit with Clowney. Either the Rams have an interest in taking their defense to another level, or they are trying to improve their leverage in trade talks with other teams interested in the South Carolina product by giving the impression they would consider drafting Clowney.
Tom Savage, QB, Pitt
April 10:Rams to meet with strong-armed QB
Savage (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) is one of the more polarizing quarterback prospects -- he has good size and a big arm, but he also is immobile and his mechanics go astray when he feels pressure -- and where he lands in the draft is a "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" kind of thing. St. Louis likely is looking for a young backup quarterback, and Savage could be the guy. Do the Rams like him enough to take him on the second day?
Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Florida State
April 4:Rams checking out Benjamin
St. Louis could use a legitimate No. 1 receiver -- Tavon Austin doesn't really fit the mold -- and Benjamin's size (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) intrigues numerous teams. Still, he lacked consistency and focus at FSU and is far from a sure thing. St. Louis has two first-round picks (Nos. 2 and 13), but both seem too high to use on Benjamin. Taking Benjamin with a pick in the mid- to late 20s? That makes more sense (and plays into the "St. Louis could trade down" scenarios floating around). The Rams also pick 12th in the second round, but Benjamin likely will be gone by then.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, FS, Alabama
April 3:Rams eyeing free safety in first round?
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah tweeted that he would be surprised if Clinton-Dix makes it past the Rams at No. 13 overall. Jeremiah is hearing a lot of chatter among league executives about the Crimson Tide safety and thinks he's right in that 10-15 range for a team to pick him.
Justin Gilbert, CB, Oklahoma State
March 29:Gilbert set to visit Rams
Gilbert told tulsaworld.com that he will meet with the Rams on Monday, and also has meetings scheduled with the Vikings, Jets and Lions. While the Rams are expected to target an offensive tackle with their No. 2 pick -- or possibly Jadeveon Clowney or Sammy Watkins, according to the latest mock drafts on NFL.com -- cornerback is also a big position of need, especially after the release of veteran Cortland Finnegan, according to NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Jeremiah points to Gilbert and Darqueze Dennard as potential targets at pick No. 13.
Derek Carr, QB, Fresno State
March 26:Carr lines up workouts with QB-needy teams
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" some teams expected to workout Carr, "Derek Carr, I'm told, has individual workouts setup with the Titans, the Cleveland Browns, the Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and St. Louis Rams."
Feb. 26:Pair of safeties on Rams' radar
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of Alabama and Calvin Pryor of Louisville are considered the top two safeties in the draft, and both had formal interviews with the Rams at the NFL Scouting Combine, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson
Feb. 25:Rams interviewed Watkins
The Rams are sitting pretty at No. 2 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft first-round order and are seemingly in "best available" mode with a roster already possessing some strong talent. At the NFL Scouting Combine, the projected top receiver in the draft -- Watkins -- was one of the players interviewed by the Rams, coach Jeff Fisher said.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are loaded at virtually every position group, but -- despite already possessing Anquan Boldin and Michael Crabtree -- could use a receiver that can stretch the field vertically. Defensive line might also be an area addressed in the offseason given that productive, yet aging, defensive lineman Justin Smith can't play forever.
May 7:49ers could trade up with Ravens to land top wide receiver
One team poised to be a major player in the draft trade market is the 49ers. The club owns six picks in the top 100, and general manager Trent Baalke has shown in the past that he's aggressive when it comes to the draft. While there has been some scuttlebutt the 49ers could trade all the way up to No. 5 for Sammy Watkins or Mike Evans, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports a more realistic option is one they're intimately familiar with.
May 5:WRs Cooks, Beckham could be targets for 49ers, Jets
The depth of the wide receiver position in the upcoming NFL draft might have some teams content to wait for higher value with a lower pick, but not all. In fact, two of them -- the 49ers and Jets -- are considering a trade-up for the right receiving weapon, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport suggests that Oregon State wide receiver Brandin Cooks and LSU's Odell Beckham, could be the targets of such a move.
Jason Verrett, CB, TCU
May 1: Mayock can see Verrett as 49ers' 1st-round pick
NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock said during a teleconference that "I still believe (the 49ers will) trade up and target a cornerback or wideout." If the 49ers remain at No. 30 in the first round, Mayock said Verrett (5-foot-9 1/2, 189 pounds) could be the selection. He is the shortest of the top five corners, but that means he also could be the only one of the top quintet still available at No. 30. Verrett would be "by far the best value you can talk about at that point," Mayock said.
David Fales, QB, San Jose State
April 26:Harbaugh: Fales a top-five QB
Fales worked out at the 49ers' team facility Friday with other local prospects. Most consider him a third-day pick and have concerns about his arm strength, but Harbaugh said he liked what he saw from Fales, especially his throwing motion and his accuracy on deep passes. The team recently traded for Blaine Gabbert to be their No. 2 quarterback behind starter Colin Kaepernick, but Fales could be an option in the later rounds.
Cody Latimer, WR, Indiana
April 26:49ers WR coach, Latimer met after workout
Latimer put in a 16-minute workout for 25 teams Friday, but afterward spent 90 minutes with 49ers WR coach John Morton going over the San Francisco playbook, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. Latimer is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the draft, with some projecting him to be a late-first-round pick. Brandt reported that 10 wide receivers coaches attended Latimer's workout.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, OT, McGill University (Canada)
April 24:Canadian prospect to meet with 49ers
Duvernay-Tardif (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) is an intriguing Canadian prospect who has his own website. He is a medical student and his academic pursuits led to his college coaches reducing his practice time. He played well in the East-West Shrine Game in January but was not invited to the combine. He is athletic but raw and needs to better learn the nuances of the position. He is more advanced as a run blocker than as a pass blocker and plays with a mean streak. Duvernay-Tardif looks to be a third-day draft pick. The 49ers have one pick each in the fourth and fifth rounds, zero in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Aaron Lynch, DE, USF
April 22:Underachieving DE meets with 49ers
Lynch (6-foot-5, 249 pounds) didn't do all that much in his one season at USF after transferring from Notre Dame, where he played well as a true freshman in 2011. Lynch is athletic, has good size and has flashed pass-rush skills, but he was inconsistent at USF and has had maturity issues since he was in high school. While he was an end in college, he should be able to handle the move to a 3-4 outside linebacker. He remains an interesting third-day prospect because of his size and athleticism. The 49ers have one pick each in the fourth and fifth rounds, zero in the sixth and three in the seventh. With Aldon Smith's future in question, the 49ers could be in the market for two pass rushers in this draft.
C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, Iowa
April 21:Fiedorowicz visiting 49ers
Fiedorowicz (6-foot-5½, 265 pounds) might be the best of the second-tier tight ends (behind a top four of Eric Ebron, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jace Amaro and Troy Niklas). Fiedorowicz was underutilized at Iowa, but he has excellent size, good hands, has shown an ability to get deep and can be a physical blocker. Still, he finished his career with only 91 catches, and it's tough to truly project him as a big-time receiving threat. In addition, the 49ers wouldn't seem to be in the market for another tight end. Fiedorowicz seems likely to go in the third or fourth round. The 49ers have three picks in the third round; if they truly like him, they also have two in the second round, with both coming late in the round.
Seantrel Henderson, OT, Miami
April 18:Boom-or-bust OT met with 49ers
Henderson (6-foot-7, 331 pounds) has great size and is an excellent athlete, but he had a checkered career at Miami and never came close to living up to his potential. Henderson might be at the very top of the "buyer beware" list in this draft. He has the potential to be a dominant lineman, but he also could be a wasted draft pick. While his upside would mean taking him on the second day, his lack of production and baggage should mean he is a third-day pick at best. The 49ers have one pick each in the fourth and fifth rounds, zero in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Matt Patchan, OT, Boston College
April 17:Potential backup OT visited with 49ers
Patchan (6-foot-6, 302 pounds) had a star-crossed six-season college career, but he's an athletic big man with a mean streak and an upside. He's a third-day pick, but are the 49ers looking for a backup tackle? They already have two high-level starters (Anthony Davis and Joe Staley) and acquired Jonathan Martin from Miami in March.
Aaron Colvin, CB, Oklahoma
April 16:Injured CB meets with 49ers
Colvin (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) tore the ACL in his right knee at a Reese's Senior Bowl practice, but he still is seen as a third-day pick. He played both corner and safety with the Sooners, and despite a lack of bulk, he is active in run support. San Francisco drafted two players in 2013 who were coming off knee injuries, defensive end Cornellius Carradine and running back Marcus Lattimore, and might think it's worth taking a chance on Colvin to add depth at corner. Colvin also has visited New Orleans and Philadelphia. possibility.
Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Boise State
April 14:49ers meeting with Aldon Smith replacement?
There's a lot of buzz around Lawrence (6-foot-3, 251 pounds) of late, and he is seen by some analysts as a candidate to potentially sneak into the end of the first round. While he held up relatively well against the run at Boise State, Lawrence's main selling point is his pass-rushing ability, which seemingly means a move to outside linebacker in the NFL. He had a combined 20 sacks and 34 tackles for loss in 2012 and '13 at Boise State. Lawrence left Boise State after his junior season, and played at a junior college before signing with the Broncos. The Sacramento Bee reported that the visit was set up before Sunday's arrest of 49ers pass-rusher deluxe Aldon Smith, but Smith's situation could lead to San Francisco taking a pass rusher in the first round. The 49ers pick 30th overall, which seemingly now is in line with where Lawrence could go. At the least, he should be off the board by the end of the second round.
Storm Johnson, RB, UCF
April 10:49ers to host visit for UCF RB Johnson
Johnson (6-foot, 209 pounds) was a key player for a UCF team that went 12-1 and beat Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl. He is seen by most analysts as a third-day pick, but he is a solid all-around back and some teams could think he is worthy of a third-round selection. While he's not a burner, he has enough speed to turn the corner and also is effective between the tackles. In addition, Johnson -- who began his career at Miami before transferring -- is a good receiver (30 receptions in 2013). The 49ers are deep at running back, though, and it would be somewhat of a surprise if they drafted him.
Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
April 2:Harbaugh: 'I'd welcome challenge of taking Manziel'
Sometimes, a coach who would have no conceivable need for a particular player is far more willing to speak his mind about him. For example, 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh's take on Manziel. "I'd welcome the challenges of taking Johnny Manziel," Harbaugh said. "(He) sees the field like nobody I've ever seen see the field in college football. You'd love to work with that."
Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson
March 29:Jeremiah: Niners have ammo to target Watkins
The Niners have a need for an explosive wide receiver, and with the 30th pick, Brandin Cooks and Marqise Lee are two possible targets. But with six picks in the first three rounds, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah says they have the ammunition to trade up and target a "difference maker" like Watkins, who is projected to go no later than the No. 7 pick in NFL.com's latest mock drafts. Should the Niners stay put, Jeremiah also names linebacker Ryan Shazier as a possibility, with NaVorro Bowman sidelined with a knee injury.
March 19:49ers' Harbaugh at Virginia Tech's pro day
49ers coach Jim Harbaugh attended Virginia Tech's pro day, where he could have been following cornerbacks Antone Exum and Kyle Fuller, defensive end James Gayle and quarterback Logan Thomas.
Mike Evans, WR, Texas A&M
March 5:49ers meet with Evans
Evans has talked to the 49ers, who might be on the lookout for playmaking receivers in the draft. However, Evans also believes that he will be a top-10 draft pick -- recent mock drafts on NFL.com have Evans going anywhere from No. 9 to No. 13. That would require the 49ers -- who own the No. 30 overall pick in the first round -- to make an aggressive move up via a trade.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Eastern Illinois
March 4:Garoppolo has private workout with Harbaugh
San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh was at Northwestern's pro day, reportedly to watch Eastern Illinois QB Jimmy Garoppolo in a private workout. Garoppolo, who is Mike Mayock's No. 5-rated quarterback, was at Northwestern's pro day because Eastern Illinois did not have its own event. The 49ers currently have only two quarterbacks on their roster -- starter Colin Kaepernick and McLeod Bethel-Thompson. They have the 30th pick in the first round.
Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Florida State
Feb. 24:49ers prefer players with long arms
The 49ers take some of the measureables from the NFL Scouting Combine seriously, notably the length of a player's arms, The Sacramento Bee reports. Four of the team's draft picks in 2013 had arms 34 inches or longer, and the team's first-round pick -- Eric Reid -- had 33 5/8-inch arms (longest among safeties in the 2013 draft class). With a need at wide receiver, Benjamin (34 7/8-inch arms) could be in play for the team's No. 30 overall selection.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks dump trucked the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in one of the most impressive championship victories in the game's history. However, it's time for the champions to reload, and there are areas of needs on this deep and young roster. A big-time tight end would be a nice luxury for quarterback Russell Wilson, as would a true No. 1 wide receiver. Offensive line could be addressed in the draft, too.
Scott Crichton, DE, Oregon State
April 23:Pass rusher with good motor visits with Seahawks
Crichton (6-foot-3, 273 pounds) is a well-regarded prospect because of his production and his always-revving motor. He generally is considered a second-round pick, but using a late first-rounder on him would make sense to some teams -- but is Seattle, which picks 32nd, one of them? It would seem more likely Seattle would be looking for a big body on either line or for a wide receiver than a pass rusher at No. 32. Still, Seattle also has brought in Boise State DE/OLB Demarcus Lawrence, who is known for his pass-rush skills. Crichton holds up quite well against the run and had 22.5 sacks and 51 tackles for loss in three seasons with the Beavers.
Davante Adams, WR, Fresno State
April 21:Productive WR meets with Seahawks
Adams (6-foot-1, 212 pounds) was Derek Carr's favorite receiver at Fresno State. In his two seasons with the pass-happy Bulldogs, Adams had 233 receptions (and 38 TDs), including a nation-leading 131 catches in 2013. He is an excellent athlete who lacks elite speed; he also should be more physical than he is, given his size. Still, he is a solid prospect in a draft that has a lot of those at wide receiver. He would be a first-round reach, but will he be there when Seattle -- which could use a young receiver with a big upside following the free-agent departure of Golden Tate -- makes its second-round pick (64th overall)? That seems doubtful.
Demarcus Lawrence, DE-OLB, Boise State
April 21:Intriguing pass rusher to visit Seahawks
Lawrence (6-foot-3, 251 pounds) is a candidate to potentially sneak into the end of the first round because of his pass-rush ability. Seattle picks 32nd and might be willing to take a chance on Lawrence -- who could be an outside 'backer in the NFL -- because of that pass-rushing ability. Lawrence had a combined 20 sacks and 34 tackles for loss in 2012 and '13 at Boise State. Still, it seems more likely Seattle will be looking for a big body on either line or for a wide receiver at No. 32.
Deone Bucannon, SS, Washington State
April 21:Big-hitting safety visiting with Seahawks
Bucannon (6-foot-1, 211 pounds) seemingly is moving up draft boards, but Seattle as a potential landing spot is puzzling. The Seahawks already have one of the NFL's best safety duos in Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, and it's extremely hard to see Seattle using its first-round pick on another safety. Bucannon, the best strong safety in this draft, is a big hitter who had six forced fumbles and 15 interceptions at Washington State, where he was a four-year starter. Bucannon is scheduled to visit with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets and the New York Giants later this week. The Eagles have the latest first-round pick among those teams, at No. 22, but it's hard to see them using that pick on Bucannon. The Giants, who could use a young safety, pick 11th in the second round (43rd overall), but that might be too late to get Bucannon.
Dominique Easley, DT, Florida
April 17:Seahawks attend quick DT's pro day
Easley (6-foot-2, 288 pounds) would've vied for All-SEC honors in 2013, but his season ended after the third game because of a torn ACL in his right knee; he tore his left ACL in 2011. When healthy, Easley -- who is a high-energy guy -- can be disruptive in the middle because of his quickness, strength and leverage. He also played some end at Florida and could fit as a 3-4 end. He is close with Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was Florida's coordinator and defensive line coach in 2011 and '12. Easley's injury history makes him a risk; on the other hand, a healthy Easley might have been a potential first-round pick in this draft. He seems to be a second-day selection, but when on the second day is the question; Seattle does not have a third-round pick.
Cody Latimer, WR, Indiana
March 30:Seahawks among six official pre-draft visits for Latimer
The Seahawks have a private workout scheduled with Latimer, according to the Baltimore Sun. The report says Latimer is regarded as a rising prospect and that Seattle is one of six clubs that have official pre-draft visits scheduled with the former Hoosiers receiver. Latimer is considered a potential mid-round pick.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State
March 14:Seahawks assistant attends pro day
Seahawks wide receivers coach Kippy Brown was among those from 20 different NFL teams on hand for Oregon State's pro day, where teams got one last look at Cooks before the draft. The Seahawks could be on the lookout for a receiver to select with their No. 32 overall pick in the first round following the loss of Golden Tate in free agency.
Connor Shaw, QB, South Carolina
March 10:Seahawks showing interest in Shaw
Shaw said the Seahawks are among the teams showing the most interest in him, which makes sense given that the team's offense is operating effectively with a mobile quarterback. South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier compared Shaw's athleticism and escapability to Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson's.
Deone Bucannon, SS, Washington State
March 2:Bucannon mimics Seahawks' talented safeties
Residing in the same state as the Super Bowl XLVIII champion Seahawks, Bucannon has followed the progress of the team's famed "Legion of Boom" secondary and acknowledged to the Seattle Times that the team's Pro Bowl safeties have supplied him with a blueprint for success in the NFL.
Feb. 26:What options might Seahawks have at pick No. 32?
As the draft order stands now, the Seahawks will wrap up the festivities from Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, May 8 with the final pick in the first round. While some of the premier talent will be long gone, the Seattle Times speculates which players that would fill a team need that might still be available, a list that includes wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Brandin Cooks, guards David Yankey andXavier Su'a-Filo and tight end Jace Amaro.
Sammy Watkins, WR, Clemson
Feb. 21:Carroll: Watkins great, but not because of speed
Watkins is planning to dominate in the NFL Scouting Combine, but don't count on Pete Carroll being among those obsessing over his 40-yard dash time, or about how he fares in any other drill. Not to say that he won't be impressed by his results. Carroll just knows there's much more to Watkins' game than blazing speed.