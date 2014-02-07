NFC West Draft Winds: Rumors connecting players, NFL teams

Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Boise State

April 14:49ers meeting with Aldon Smith replacement?

There's a lot of buzz around Lawrence (6-foot-3, 251 pounds) of late, and he is seen by some analysts as a candidate to potentially sneak into the end of the first round. While he held up relatively well against the run at Boise State, Lawrence's main selling point is his pass-rushing ability, which seemingly means a move to outside linebacker in the NFL. He had a combined 20 sacks and 34 tackles for loss in 2012 and '13 at Boise State. Lawrence left Boise State after his junior season, and played at a junior college before signing with the Broncos. The Sacramento Bee reported that the visit was set up before Sunday's arrest of 49ers pass-rusher deluxe Aldon Smith, but Smith's situation could lead to San Francisco taking a pass rusher in the first round. The 49ers pick 30th overall, which seemingly now is in line with where Lawrence could go. At the least, he should be off the board by the end of the second round.