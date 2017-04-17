NFC West draft needs: Who will go QB first, 49ers or Cardinals?

It is so much harder to solve an ailing offensive line than many seem to think. Take the Giants, for example, who hurled either a first- or second-round pick at the problem from 2013 to '15 and are just now starting to get some returns on their investments. Seattle could be staring down similarly long odds, which is why we saw them take a flier on former No. 2 overall pick Luke Joeckel and swing offensive lineman Oday Aboushi in free agency. Most of their front is replacement-level, at best; a nod to long-time offensive line coach Tom Cable and their power running game. As far as the cornerback position goes, this one is obvious: The Legion of Boom is only going to be good as long as it is a young, hungry entity. If Richard Sherman is a tradable commodity, who isn't?