NFC South Offseason Overhaul: Buccaneers strike gold

OK, this isn't exactly a "Free Agency Notable" -- Cooks was part of a trade -- but it happened at the outset of the free agency period and was a substantial development in general roster reshuffling. Cooks injected a much-needed playmaking element to the Saints' offense when Marques Colston reached his decline phase, Darren Sproles was traded to Philadelphia and Jimmy Graham fell out of favor. He has averaged 1,160 yards and 8.5 touchdowns as Drew Brees' deep threat the past two years. Once Michael Thomas and Willie Snead emerged as a viable tandem at wide receiver last season, though, New Orleans' brass determined that Cooks was a luxury rather than a necessity for a team desperately in need of assets to rebuild a doormat defense. Will the offense have enough firepower if the defensive overhaul takes another year or two before netting noticeable results?