NFC South free agency needs: Jared Allen could fit Buccaneers

This promises to be an interesting offseason in Atlanta. Will the Falcons push the right buttons and position themselves for another deep playoff run (like they did in 2012)? Or is this club closer to the last-place disaster we saw in 2013? Depends on how general manager Thomas Dimitroff and Co. proceed in the coming months. Bolstering the pass rush is crucial -- after all, this team finished last season with the second-fewest sacks in the NFL. Of course, while the Falcons should be hell-bent on adding players who can collapse the opponent's pocket, they also must look to fortify their own pocket. This offensive line needs some attention, specifically at tackle, but this might be an area the Falcons can address with their No. 6 overall pick in May's draft. In fact, a pair of colleagues have Atlanta doing exactly that in their post-combine mocks: Daniel Jeremiah has Jake Matthews as the pick, while Charles Davis thinks it could be Greg Robinson. (Bear in mind, offensive tackle will be a hot offseason commodity in this division, given Jordan Gross' retirement in Carolina as well as needs at the position in New Orleans and Tampa Bay.) If the Falcons do indeed plan on going with an OT in the draft, they can use available cap space (they're projected to have between $15 million and 18 million) to pump up the pass rush. Or they could dive into the running back pool for the second consecutive offseason, as the signing of Steven Jackson last year hasn't worked as planned. I like the idea of Ben Tate in the ATL.