NFC South draft needs: Panthers, Bucs can target premier RBs

This feels like one of those seasons where general manager Dave Gettleman gets to tell us all he was right and we were wrong. His young corners have had another year to develop, as have the young receivers he's placed around Cam Newton. The only thing that seems to be missing is a clear succession plan behind 30-year-old running back Jonathan Stewart. This draft would be a fine one to take care of that. Although the Panthers managed to sign Kawann Short to a long-term deal, they may not have enough money in the bank to keep Star Lotulelei after his option year in 2017. Their defense is built from the defensive line back, which means they may want to get a jump start on replacing one of the league's grittiest inside tackles. As mentioned in previous posts, the offensive line is certainly a cause for concern, too -- but that problem cannot be solved overnight with this crop of tackles and guards. It would not surprise me to see the Panthers move around -- and possibly higher. Gettleman is of the school that you should not be picking this high often, so when you do, you must maximize those opportunities.