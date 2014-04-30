NFC South draft needs: Jadeveon Clowney on Falcons' radar?

There seems to be this idea out there that the return to health of receiver Julio Jones will put this team right back in the NFC Championship Game, or at the very least return it to the playoffs. Yet, when you look at the Falcons' depth chart, they resemble a middling 8-8 group more than they do a title contender. The reason? They simply don't have the horses in key spots, starting with the pass rush. First, a grand total of 32 sacks (second-fewest in football last season) is not enough to compete in a division with Drew Brees, who has been sacked less than twice per game in his Saints career, and Cam Newton, whose escapability can hurt teams all too often. Second, when your leader in that category -- Osi Umenyiora -- posts 7.5 sacks and no one else on the roster records more than five, you've got some issues. Third, the guy who should have led Atlanta in sacks -- veteran John Abraham -- was too busy racking up 11.5 in Arizona after being released by the Falcons last March. Umenyiora was supposed to replace Abraham's production, but he fell short. I've heard from a Falcons alumnus that the organization "loves" Kroy Biermann, but Biermann's never even sniffed a 10-sack season over six NFL campaigns. Make no mistake, this is a NEED.