NFC playoff picture: Rams, Seahawks battle for West crown

For now, the trio of NFC South teams sits comfortably in the picture. But they all play each other down the stretch, with the Falcons getting both the Saints and Panthers in back-to-back weeks to close out the season. What happens in those games will shape nearly half the playoff picture. Can New Orleans hang on? Can the Falcons avoid dropping two of three and allowing one of the teams below to leapfrog them? Can the Panthers catch and then pass the Saints? The South is the league's best division this year. It's fitting it will likely come down to Week 17 to figure out.