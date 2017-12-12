NFL Week 15 playoff clinching scenarios

The Eagles and Steelers became the first teams of the 2017 season to clinch a spot on the postseason last weekend, but plenty of more teams can book their tickets in Week 15.
Below are the officially NFL playoff scenarios for Week 15.
NFC
Clinched: Philadelphia Eagles -- NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:
1) PHI win + MIN loss
Philadelphia clinches a first-round bye:
1) PHI win
2) PHI tie + LAR loss or tie + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota clinches NFC North Division:
1) MIN win or tie
2) DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth:
1) SEA loss + ATL loss + NO loss
2) SEA loss + ATL loss + CAR loss
3) SEA loss + ATL loss + DET loss or tie
4) SEA loss + ATL tie + NO loss + DET loss or tie
5) SEA loss + ATL tie + NO loss + CAR loss
Los Angeles Rams
LA Rams clinch a playoff berth:
LAR win + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss
AFC
Clinched: Pittsburgh - AFC North Division
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pitssburgh clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:
1. PIT win + JAX loss or tie
Pittsburgh clinches first-round bye:
1. PIT win
2. PIT tie + JAX loss
New England Patriots
New England clinches AFC East Division:
1. NE win or tie
2. BUF loss or tie
New England clinches a playoff berth:
1. BAL loss or tie
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth:
1. JAX win
2. JAX tie +BUF loss or tie
3. JAX tie + BAL loss or tie
4. BUF loss + BAL loss
5. BAL loss + KC-LAC game does not end in a tie
View all comments