NFL Week 15 playoff clinching scenarios

The Eagles and Steelers became the first teams of the 2017 season to clinch a spot on the postseason last weekend, but plenty of more teams can book their tickets in Week 15.

Below are the officially NFL playoff scenarios for Week 15.

NFC

Clinched: Philadelphia Eagles -- NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:

1) PHI win + MIN loss

Philadelphia clinches a first-round bye:

1) PHI win

2) PHI tie + LAR loss or tie + NO loss or tie + CAR loss or tie

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota clinches NFC North Division:

1) MIN win or tie

2) DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth:

1) SEA loss + ATL loss + NO loss

2) SEA loss + ATL loss + CAR loss

3) SEA loss + ATL loss + DET loss or tie

4) SEA loss + ATL tie + NO loss + DET loss or tie

5) SEA loss + ATL tie + NO loss + CAR loss

Los Angeles Rams

LA Rams clinch a playoff berth:

LAR win + DET loss or tie + GB loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss

AFC

Clinched: Pittsburgh - AFC North Division

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pitssburgh clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:

1. PIT win + JAX loss or tie

Pittsburgh clinches first-round bye:

1. PIT win

2. PIT tie + JAX loss

New England Patriots

New England clinches AFC East Division:

1. NE win or tie

2. BUF loss or tie

New England clinches a playoff berth:

1. BAL loss or tie

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville clinches a playoff berth:

1. JAX win

2. JAX tie +BUF loss or tie

3. JAX tie + BAL loss or tie

4. BUF loss + BAL loss

5. BAL loss + KC-LAC game does not end in a tie