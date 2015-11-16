NFC Playoff Picture: Packers, Seahawks in trouble

Let's just assume for a minute that the Packers get their act together enough down the stretch to make the playoffs. At 7-2, let's also say the Vikings don't completely collapse. That gives the NFC North two playoff spots. The NFC East is very likely to only have one. That leaves one wild card spot for a whole lot of challengers: Atlanta, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Chicago. The Falcons have a huge edge because they are two games ahead and still have four games left against losing teams. But we think they will continue to come back to the pack, which will leave several teams vying for the playoffs deep into December. That's just the way the NFL likes it.