NFC playoff picture: Packers in the driver's seat

Marc Sessler broke out the doomsday scenario for the Cardinals before they even faced Atlanta: A six-game losing streak to end the season at 9-7. While that's rough to imagine, the Cardinals are licking their wounds after being dominated by the hapless Falcons. I see this week's game as the key game left in the Cardinals season. If they can't beat Kansas City at home, there is very little chance they will have the ability to win on the road in San Francisco and St. Louis. The Cardinals know that their margin for error in the NFC West is down to nothing; they'll likely have to beat Seattle in Week 16 to win the division. It's more likely that Arizona sneaks into the playoffs as a wild card, if they do at all.