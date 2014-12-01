Around the NFL

NFC playoff picture: Packers in the driver's seat

Published: Dec 01, 2014 at 12:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Fans of the Seattle Seahawks can start getting ready for a home playoff game again. That's how much the NFC landscape has changed over the last two weeks.

After crushing division rivals Arizona and San Francisco in convincing fashion, the Seahawks look like favorites to win the division. The Cardinals have shown serious cracks on the road. Their game in Atlanta was probably the easiest one left on their schedule, and they weren't competitive. You can't find an easy game left on the Cardinals' schedule. The NFC West title should come down to Cardinals-Seahawks in Week 16, and Seattle is not out of the mix for a bye. (Or even the No. 1 seed in the NFC.)

That makes this week's Seattle-Philadelphia clash an enormous game for playoff seeding. The loser of the game can still win their respective division. But the winner of Eagles-Seahawks will be in prime position for one of the NFC playoff byes. The other bye should go to ...

Green Bay now favorite for No. 1 seed

Yes, the Lions "control their destiny" in the NFC North if they win out, including a game in Green Bay. You can say that about practically every NFC contender, and it's meaningless with four weeks left in the season. The Lions have not looked like a team capable of winning in Green Bay, and they look like a team very capable of losing to an inferior team before they get there. (Detroit has a tricky Week 15 matchup against Minnesota and a road date in Chicago.)

It's been a great two weeks for the Packers. They conquered their biggest obstacle to the NFC's No. 1 seed by beating the Patriots. The Packers got the help they needed by an Arizona team that looks to be in free fall. The Packers are the most complete team in the league, and they know it after controlling the game against New England. The Packers have some tricky games left but we fully expect them to run the table, and wind up earning homefield advantage in the playoffs.

How far could the Cardinals fall?

Marc Sessler broke out the doomsday scenario for the Cardinals before they even faced Atlanta: A six-game losing streak to end the season at 9-7. While that's rough to imagine, the Cardinals are licking their wounds after being dominated by the hapless Falcons. I see this week's game as the key game left in the Cardinals season. If they can't beat Kansas City at home, there is very little chance they will have the ability to win on the road in San Francisco and St. Louis. The Cardinals know that their margin for error in the NFC West is down to nothing; they'll likely have to beat Seattle in Week 16 to win the division. It's more likely that Arizona sneaks into the playoffs as a wild card, if they do at all.

We predicted last week that Dallas and San Francisco would miss the playoffs. Depressing home losses haven't changed our stance there, although Arizona's collapse could make another playoff spot available.

NFC South eliminates one

Carolina is mathematically alive in the NFC South, but this has been a dead team for months. They have won one game since Week 2. Sunday's results put the Panthers a game and a half back in the division, which seals their fate.

The Falcons' win over Arizona, meanwhile, ensures that Atlanta will be a relevant team until at least Week 16. It's hard to believe. That's when Atlanta heads to New Orleans to face the Saints, who also won to move to 5-7. The Falcons' Week 1 victory over the Saints means that Atlanta has a bigger margin for error. They can fall a game behind and still be very much alive, knowing they'll need to win in the Superdome to win the worst division in the league.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 13 and debates whether Johnny Manziel deserves the starting job. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered shoulder sprain vs. Cowboys, expected to practice Tuesday

Following a wild-card win over Dallas on Sunday, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a shoulder injury that could impact his status for the NFC Divisional Round.
news

Raiders put in requests to interview head coach, general manager candidates

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and general manager Mike Mayock remain in the building, but Las Vegas put in interview requests for prospective coaching and GM candidates, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Sean McDermott: 'Fitting' that former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick celebrated shirtless at Highmark Stadium

Bills Mafia had reason to celebrate Saturday night. And it had the full support of an active-player-yet-former Buffalo quarterback. Washington's Ryan Fitzpatrick was spotted at Highmark Stadium as the Bills crushed the Patriots in the Wild Card Round.
news

John Elway would 'like to be involved' in potential Broncos' new ownership group

The Denver Broncos could be up for sale this spring. If that's the case, John Elway, the franchise's greatest player and a longtime Broncos executive, would like to be included in Denver's new ownership group.
news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt activated from IR ahead of wild-card game vs. Rams

J.J. Watt is back. The Cardinals officially activated the star pass rusher ahead of Monday night's wild-card game against the Rams.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones 'absolutely' expects Mike McCarthy to remain head coach

Cowboys fans calling for coach Mike McCarthy to be fired likely aren't going to get their wish. EVP Stephen Jones said Monday that he's "very confident" the coach would remain in charge of the team in 2022.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 17

Bengals DT ﻿Larry Ogunjobi﻿ was placed on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Monday.
news

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
news

Buccaneers defense gets 'swag back' in beatdown of Eagles 

The championship defense is back in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers battled through injuries during the regular season but got key defenders back for the postseason. Todd Bowles' unit showed it's still dominant in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Eagles.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'It would be a blessing' to return to Steelers next season

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ battled back from shoulder surgery to make an unexpected start in the Steelers' 42-21 playoff loss to the Chiefs. After the game, the receiver said he hopes it's not his final game with the Steelers.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'expecting a battle' vs. Josh Allen, Bills in Divisional Round matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are headed for a showdown in the Divisional Round after both clubs shellacked their opponents in wild-card matchups.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel to Shanahan before TD run: 'Just give me the ball. I got you'

49ers WR Deebo Samuel demanded the ball in a pivotal spot and went on to score what ended up being the difference in San Francisco's win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW