NFC Playoff Picture: Great week for power teams

Dallas' performance in Miami was as complete an effort as we've seen from an NFC East team in a while. Tony Romo made a few huge mistakes, but he had the skills to make up for it with a number of big-time throws. The Cowboys defense got off the field in a hurry. The team's offensive line and running game took over in the fourth quarter. At 3-7, the Cowboys would be my pick as the best team in the division. But it's hard to talk seriously about their chances with Carolina coming to town on Thanksgiving.