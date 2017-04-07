NFC Offseason Overhaul: Current conference hierarchy

The Cardinals probably had the worst offseason of any team here because three defensive starters left, but they have more "blue chip" talent than most. Their window shouldn't be closed. The Eagles did a stealthy job upgrading their defense in addition to addingreceiver threats. The Giants will have done well to keep their defensive line intact if Johnathan Hankins returns. The Panthers and Saints have the best quarterbacks of this tier, which should keep them in the mix. Carolina did a laudable job building pass-rushing depth, even if Cam Newton's surgery is a nagging worry.