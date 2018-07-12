NFC North training camp preview: Key players to watch

Most important position battle: Anthony Miller vs. Taylor Gabriel. Gabriel was cut by Cleveland in 2016 and became the diminutive darling of Atlanta's passing attack alongside Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu, contributing at a clip of 16.5 yards per catch and snagging six touchdowns. His production dropped a bit in 2017 (11.5 yards per catch, one touchdown), eventually leading to his departure for Chicago, where he joins an uncertain receiving corps with a chance to make an impact. Miller, a second-round pick who is drawing praise from new head coach Matt Nagy for his intuitive route-running ability, looms. Should Miller have an impressive camp, he might find himself in the opening-day starting lineup outside or in the slot. The same goes for Gabriel, who will have to battle for a starting job from the jump, the kind of challenge with which he isn't unfamiliar, having been an undrafted free agent back in 2014.