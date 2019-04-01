NFC North roster reset: Bears to fend off retooled division rivals?

This isn't a suggestion that Kline, who was released by the Titans after reportedly refusing to take a pay cut, is set for a breakout year at 29 years old after the lowest-graded season of his career, per PFF. It is, however, an acknowledgement of how consequential he could be to the Vikings in 2019. The offensive line was a disaster for Minnesota last season, and thus far, Kline has been the only addition to the group. That figures to change come the draft, but Kline is penciled in as the starter at right guard and he has to be at least functional for his new team if Minnesota doesn't want to relive the nightmares from its disappointing 2018 campaign. He's made 46 consecutive starts at right guard, which is the longest active streak among NFL guards, per the Pioneer Press, and the Vikes are going to need the consistency -- along with solid play -- up front that they sorely lacked.