NFC North projected starters: Will Bears exceed expectations?

» General manager Bob Quinn's first draft in Detroit went well enough last year, as it instantly fortified the team's offensive line. Quinn could desperately use an even bigger score from his 2017 class in the form of middle linebacker Jarrad Davis and cornerback Teez Tabor. Davis is a lock to start. While Tabor has an uphill battle to pass incumbent Nevin Lawson, this is a defense that desperately needs more juice. In my scenario, free-agent pickup D.J. Hayden would be an expensive fourth cornerback.