NFC North fantasy team previews

Quarterback: Mitchell Trubisky enters his third pro season with high expectations surrounding the Bears. In his first year with HC Matt Nagy, Trubisky's numbers improved drastically across the board. Trubisky's YPA (7.4 vs. 6.6), completions (67 percent vs. 59 percent), and TD rate (5.5 percent vs. 2.1 percent) were all sharply higher than his rookie season stats as Chicago installed their new offense. While Trubisky's efficiency rose, his results in fantasy football were a bit of a mixed bag. Trubisky's QB12 finish in points per game last season makes him look like a screaming value at cost (144 overall ADP) -- but cracks begin to show once we dig below the surface. Outside of a stretch of five performances in Weeks 4-10 where he finished top-10 in fantasy points at the position against TB, MIA, NE, NYJ, and DET, Trubisky recorded just one top-10 scoring week in his other 9 starts. For all intents and purposes, 2018 was Trubisky's rookie season after a year wasted with John Fox, but Chicago's signal-caller still has a way to go in his development. While Trubisky's stats improved in his second season, film study shows a highly inconsistent passer. Per PFF's charts, Trubisky threw an accurate pass (on target, in-stride) on just 57 percent of his attempts last season. Only Josh Rosen (51 percent), and Josh Allen (54 percent), Eli Manning (56 percent) were less accurate. On throws 10 or more yards downfield, Trubisky threw an uncatchable, inaccurate pass on a league-leading 45 percent of his attempts. A mid-season shoulder injury may have played a bit of a part of Trubisky's accuracy struggles, but this is now the second straight year where he's struggled mightily to deliver on target passes. Trubisky was 30th-of-35 QBs in PFF's accuracy marks as a rookie. The Bears don't need perfection from Trubisky to win a lot of games this season, and their surrounding talent guided by Matt Nagy provide the third-year passer with one of the best offensive ecosystems in the league. While Trubisky's accuracy issues are a major pause for concern, his ability to extend plays with his feet is a sneaky source of fantasy points. I'm willing to buy into Nagy and the Bears surrounding talent more than anything, but understand that Trubisky has a wide range of outcomes this season.