NFC Individual Leaders

Published: Jul 21, 2008 at 08:35 AM

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Hasselbeck, Sea.;449;294;3459;24;9

Bulger, St.L;287;192;2297;14;9

B. Johnson, Min.;294;184;1885;12;4

Delhomme, Car.;435;262;3421;24;16

Brunell, Was.;454;262;3050;23;10

Warner, Ariz;375;242;2713;11;9

McNabb, Phi.;357;211;2507;16;9

Bledsoe, Dal.;499;300;3639;23;17

Simms, T.B.;313;191;2035;10;7

Manning, NY-G;557;294;3762;24;17

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Alexander, Sea.;370;1880;5.1;88t;27

Barber, NY-G;357;1860;5.2;95t;9

Portis, Was.;352;1516;4.3;47t;11

Dunn, Atl.;280;1416;5.1;65;3

Jones, Chi.;314;1335;4.3;42;9

Williams, T.B.;290;1178;4.1;71t;6

S. Jackson, St.L;254;1046;4.1;51;8

J. Jones, Dal.;257;993;3.9;51;5

Foster, Car.;205;879;4.3;70t;2

Jones, Det.;186;664;3.6;40;5

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

S. Smith, Car.;103;1563;15.2;80t;12

Fitzgerald, Ariz;103;1409;13.7;47;10

Boldin, Ariz;102;1402;13.7;54t;7

Holt, St.L;102;1331;13.0;44;9

Driver, G.B.;86;1221;14.2;59;5

Moss, Was.;84;1483;17.7;78t;9

Galloway, T.B.;83;1287;15.5;80t;10

Burress, NY-G;76;1214;16.0;78t;7

K. Johnson, Dal.;71;839;11.8;34;6

Cooley, Was.;71;774;10.9;32;7

;No;Yds;LG;Avg

Bidwell, T.B.;90;4101;61;45.6

Kluwe, Min.;71;3130;62;44.1

Player, Ariz;73;3206;60;43.9

Harris, Det.;84;3656;60;43.5

Baker, Car.;72;3118;59;43.3

Berger, N.O.;71;3066;69;43.2

Barker, St.L;50;2137;63;42.7

McBriar, Dal.;81;3439;63;42.5

Koenen, Atl.;78;3300;67;42.3

Feagles, NY-G;73;3070;56;42.1

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Mahe, Phi.;21;269;12.8;44;0

Moore, Min.;21;245;11.7;71t;1

S. Smith, Car.;27;286;10.6;44;0

Jones, T.B.;51;492;9.6;31;0

Morton, NY-G;47;453;9.6;58;1

Chatman, G.B.;45;381;8.5;85t;1

Swinton, Ariz;42;336;8.0;32;0

Hakim, N.O.;34;260;7.6;42;0

Crayton, Dal.;23;166;7.2;25;0

Drummond, Det.;26;157;6.0;38;0

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

K. Robinson, Min.;47;1221;26.0;86t;1

Betts, Was.;24;621;25.9;94t;1

Ponder, NY-G;35;905;25.9;95t;1

Thompson, Dal.;57;1399;24.5;49;0

Hood, Phi.;38;900;23.7;53;0

Morton, NY-G;24;559;23.3;41;0

Swinton, Ariz;63;1456;23.1;90;0

Rossum, Atl.;31;702;22.6;47;0

Johnson, St.L;38;857;22.6;99t;1

Scobey, Sea.;59;1326;22.5;53;0

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Alexander, Sea.;28;27;1;0;168

S. Smith, Car.;13;1;12;0;78

S. Davis, Car.;12;12;0;0;72

Barber, NY-G;11;9;2;0;68

Portis, Was.;11;11;0;0;68

Fitzgerald, Ariz;10;0;10;0;60

Galloway, T.B.;10;0;10;0;60

S. Jackson, St.L;10;8;2;0;60

Jurevicius, Sea.;10;0;10;0;60

Holt, St.L;9;0;9;0;54

Jones, Chi.;9;9;0;0;54

Moss, Was.;9;0;9;0;54

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Feely, NY-G;43-43;35-42;52;148

Rackers, Ariz;20-20;40-42;54;140

Kasay, Car.;43-44;26-34;52;121

Wilkins, St.L;36-36;27-31;53;117

J. Brown, Sea.;56-57;18-25;55;110

Edinger, Min.;31-31;25-34;56;106

Peterson, Atl.;35-35;23-25;43;104

Carney, N.O.;22-22;25-32;49;97

Nedney, S.F.;19-19;26-28;56;97

M. Bryant, T.B.;31-31;21-25;50;94

