NFC East rookie grades: Eagles' class lifted by post-draft finds

Combine/free agency focus: With the Kirk Cousins conundrum solved -- i.e., dump him for an older, sturdier model! -- Washington can focus on its other pressing roster issues. The 'Skins have already signed one of their three free-agent linebackers (Mason Foster) and would be well-served to lock up the best of the bunch, Zach Brown, with a career deal. Washington should also look for another "X" receiver to replace Terrelle Pryor, who did little in his one-year stint with the team to warrant another deal. You can't purchase or draft health in this league, but you can build up depth, just in case. Overall, that must be Bruce Allen's main goal this offseason, now that he has transferred power under center over to Alex Smith for five seasons. Construct a roster that can compete and stay competitive in the parity-ridden NFC for the length of Smith's deal with the team.