Dez: Elliott 'licking his chops' in return to Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott returned to the Dallas Cowboys' facility on Monday after a six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. The running back will participate in a walkthrough on Tuesday and play in a must-win game versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Elliott spent his suspension in Cabo training, and teammates are impressed with the running back's physique and preparedness in his return.

"I texted Zeke last week to talk to him, he's in great spirits," receiver Dez Bryant said, via the Dallas Morning News. "The passion he brings each and every day is crazy. He gets us juiced. And to have him back, I know he's licking his chops right now. I've seen a couple [pictures]. He ready."

Before his suspension, Elliott was rounding into form after a slow start to the season, earning 126.5 yards per game in his last four contests. Remaining in shape while away was key for a running back who infamously entered the past two training camps slightly behind the curve.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Monday that Elliott spent his suspension working out in isolation in Cabo to stay out of the spotlight.

Now that the suspension is over, Zeke will be back smack dab in the middle of that spotlight.

Zeke's day Tuesday will look something like this as he rejoins the team:

-Run at 12

-meeting 12:45

-walkthrough 3:45



The message according to his head coach Jason Garrett is simple "get back to work" â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 18, 2017

The Cowboys went 3-3 sans Elliott to keep their dimming playoff dreams alive. Zeke's first game back comes in a loser-goes-home match with the Seahawks. The loser's playoff hopes are dead. The winner's will remain on life support.