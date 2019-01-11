NFC Divisional Round preview: Eagles-Saints

Lane Johnson: The Eagles offensive line improved in protecting the quarterback since the Week 11 loss. In Weeks 1-11, the Eagles allowed 12.9 pressures and 3.1 sacks per game, but have allowed 8 pressures and 1.4 sacks per game since Week 12. And the front five didn't face a cupcake schedule either, as elite pass rushers Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney had their shots against the Eagles in the latter part of the season. The exceptional pass protection was capped off by last weekend's shutout of Khalil Mack. The Eagles need to carryover the exceptional blocking on Sunday against a Saints defense that finished the regular season ranked fifth in sacks (49). And Johnson will matchup against defensive end Cameron Jordan, who finished the regular season with 12 sacks while lined up over the right tackle.