Doug Pederson: Saints didn't run up score in Week 11

METAIRIE, La. -- Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters recently asserted the New Orleans Saints ran up the score in a 48-7 loss in Week 11.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, however, doesn't agree with Peters' comments.

During a Wednesday teleconference, Pederson said he is aware of what Peters alleged and "really didn't think much of it." The Eagles head coach then pointed out his team didn't play particularly well and failed to stop the Saints in the blowout loss.

"I mean, you got to keep playing the game," Pederson said. "You have to play for 60 minutes and we didn't do a good job of stopping them, obviously. I didn't think that was the case at all."

The Saints scored their final touchdown early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Drew Bees connected with running back Alvin Kamara for 37 yards on a fourth-and-6 play, and then put the final points on the board courtesy of kicker Wil Lutz's 19-yard field goal with 6:46 remaining in the game.

The Saints, for the most part, began inserting backups in the final period after Kamara's touchdown and two of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's fourth-quarter interceptions were recorded by Saints reserve safety Chris Banjo.

Still, Peters' comments coming more than a month after the Week 11 game could signal he might not be alone in the Eagles' locker room with the same feelings.

Pederson might not publicly agree with his player's assertion, but there is added spice between the teams in Sunday's Divisional Round showdown for the right to advance to the NFC Championship Game.