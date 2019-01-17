NFC Championship Game preview: Rams-Saints

Andrus Peat: One-fifth of one of the league's best offensive lines, Peat had a very forgettable day against the Eagles last week. He was flagged four times (two false starts, two holds) and struggled to handle Philadelphia's Fletcher Cox, who was in and out of the game due to injury. It was later revealed Peat is playing with a surgically repaired hand after he broke it late in the season, and was playing through a great deal of pain in the win. Normally reliable, he simply wasn't, and he gets an even greater challenge this week in the form of Aaron Donald. Donald leads the NFL in three pass-rushing categories: pressures (74), sacks (20.5) and sack percentage (3.7), per Next Gen Stats. He's third in the NFL in pressure percentage at 13.5 percent. This, coming from an interior defensive lineman who will spend near 50 percent or more of his defensive snaps against Peat. Brees' difference in performance when pressured as opposed to free of pressure is drastic (the third-greatest in the NFL): Brees' passer rating is worse by negative-66.7 when pressured. New Orleans' offense, which features an average time to throw from Brees of 2.59 seconds, is designed to be able to avoid this factor. But that will never be achieved at a 100 percent rate, meaning there will be opportunities for Donald to cause problems, and if Peat is playing at less than 100 percent, Donald's margin of possibility will be greater. Even against a healthy Peat (and solid right guard Larry Warford), Donald still registered four pressures, though he went without a sack. Hear that? That's the sound of thousands of Rams fans' hands rubbing together when considering the possibility of a big day from Donald. It's on Peat to prevent it from happening.