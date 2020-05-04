NFC burning questions: Cardinals come-up? Packers set at WR?

No point burning ink on Mitchell Trubisky. Nitpicking the troubled passer lacks meaning when he's already been replaced by Nick Foles, regardless of what team reps say about a QB competition. I'm suspicious of Foles staying healthy -- he's never started more than 11 games in a single season -- or resembling a top-20 passer if he does. His severe flameout in Jacksonville was hardly a resume-builder, but there's hope in teaming with coaches he knows well in Nagy, Bill Lazor and John DeFilippo. The sometimes-magical Foles can certainly improve an offense that finished 29th in scoring, 27th in rushing and 25th in passing, while drifting through 2019 with zero identity beyond "painfully dull to witness." What does Nagy envision? It must be more than a plodding attack reduced to praying for the defense to pull off a pick-six in the closing moments, right? Bears fans would like to see it -- we all would -- in a campaign that has Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace operating under an electron microscope.