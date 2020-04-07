Falcons 'very comfortable' with Todd Gurley's health

Todd Gurley's physical isn't yet done, but his new employers aren't concerned about it.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff spoke with local reporters via conference call Tuesday, and the new backfield addition was among the first topics to be discussed.

Gurley's biggest concern, of course, is his knee. The running back has a documented history of knee injuries and some have wondered whether it contributed to a lesser workload in his final season and a half in Los Angeles. Without teams' ability to examine players under the eye of their doctors, Gurley has yet to undergo a physical, a significant hold-up in officially signing the running back. Dimitroff said Tuesday the team isn't too worried about Gurley's knee.

"We looked closely at it," Dimitroff explained, via team reporter Will McFadden. "We have language (in) our contracts that will protect us and the player."

Such protection is likely centered around the player's health, though Dimitroff added the team isn't "looking at it that way" and feels "very comfortable with it."

Atlanta agreed to terms with Gurley the day after he was released by the Rams, but because of the current restrictions the NFL is facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team has yet to officially sign the running back, instead announcing it has agreed to terms with Gurley Monday.

Atlanta isn't finished at running back, according to Dimitroff, who said Tuesday he continues to look at additional options as the Falcons are still a big "mix-up" team at the position and believe in a steady rotation, again per McFadden. Such a mix-up could include adding another back via the draft, which will take place later this month.

Speaking of the draft, with all 32 teams required to draft remotely later this month, Dimitroff said that hasn't affected his club's preparedness.

"If we had to draft from the back of a shed, we would be ready for it," he said, via 92.9 The Game's Mike Conti.