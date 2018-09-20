Next Gen Stats: Week 3 Fantasy Football Matchups

One key point to remember when comparing running backs within the same offense is how they are used. For example, the Broncos' rookie rushers have faced very different defensive fronts so far. Whereas Royce Freeman has endured an average of 7.8 defenders in the box on his carries (most in the NFL), Lindsay has seen an average of just 6.8 defenders on his attempts. The gulf in efficiency and explosive runs between the two backs can mainly be explained by defenders in the box. Among all rushers with at least ten carries this year, Lindsay ranks seventh in yards gained after a defender has closed within a yard (4.29) compared to the less-elusive Freeman (2.93; ninth-worst).