Next Gen Stats: Week 17 fantasy football matchups

It's a small sample of just 26 attempts, but Nick Foles has absolutely excelled against the blitz this season. Per Next Gen Stats, Foles has completed 77 percent of his throws at 9.8 yards per attempt and a near perfect 145.5 passer rating when facing five or more pass rushers. Somehow, despite losing 4-of-5 starters in the secondary and Carson Wentz (back) again, the Eagles are right in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt. And, once again, Nick Foles' poise under pressure is shining through. Washington is another team that desperately needs the offseason in the worst way and if their recent blitz-heavy tendency sticks in the season finale, the Redskins may be in some trouble. Over the last six weeks, Washington has sent five or more pass rushers on 36 percent of dropbacks -- the fifth-highest rate in the league. Look for Foles to work his magic against the blitz in Week 17.