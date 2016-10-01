Scout's Notebook

Next Gen Stats: Saints turning back clock with run game

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 07:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his weekly notebook. The topics of this edition include:

» A surprising sentiment about corners and safeties.

» What Delanie Walker prioritizes at tight end.

» An eye-catching change in New Orleans.

But first, an examination of a New Orleans offense that is changing its identity ...

* * * **

NEXT GEN STATS: The Saints' throwback plan.

Maybe it was simply a coincidence that Sean Payton decided to turn back the clock on the New Orleans Saints' offense as the rest of America turned back the clocks in their living rooms. But there is no question the offensive wizard is using old game plans from his Super Bowl-winning playbook to get the Saints back on track in the NFC South.

I'm sure you vividly remember the Saints rolling to Super Bowl XLIV in 2009 behind an explosive aerial attack with Drew Brees at the helm, but that squad was actually buoyed by the NFL's sixth-ranked rushing attack that season. The team repeatedly fed Mike Bell, Pierre Thomas and Reggie Bush a bevy of carries between the tackles to control the tempo and set up big-play opportunities for Brees on an assortment of play-action passes.

Fast-forward to this season, with Payton revamping an offense that had leaned heavily on Brees (now 37) and a young receiving corps into a blue-collar unit led by a punishing running game. Don't get me wrong: The Saints are still a high-powered offense fueled by a dynamic aerial attack. But the team's gradual shift to a ball-control approach has paid off handsomely in recent weeks.

Since Week 8, the Saints lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (cite the stats) behind the re-emergence of Tim Hightower and Mark Ingram as dependable workhorse ball-carriers. Hightower in particular has taken his game up a notch since being promoted to a bigger role in the backfield. Over the past two games, he has amassed 189 rushing yards on 49 attempts with a score. Most importantly, he has given the Saints' running game the kind of "thump" that had been missing since the beginning of the season.

Studying the All-22 Coaches Film, I was impressed with the Saints' use of a variety of zone runs with Hightower in the game. The hard-charging runner is typically directed between the tackles on inside zone (directed at the guard's outside leg) or outside zone (directed at the tackle's outside leg) runs, with the option to attack the front-side or cutback based on the reaction of the defense.

Poring over Next Gen Stats, I noticed that the Saints have changed their personnel and formation packages with Hightower on the field. After averaging only 1.7 and 0.3 rushing attempts, respectively, from single-back and I-formations during the team's first seven games this season, he has posted averages of 17.0 and 4.5 rushing attempts from those formations during Weeks 8-9. Hightower's success out of the single-back is particularly impressive, due to his 4.6 yards per carry average from that formation.

For Ingram, the change has resulted in fewer overall carries in each game but better production (11.3 yards per carry on 6.0 rushing attempts over the past two games). From I-formations, the veteran runner has averaged 4.7 yards per carry on an average of 3.0 rushing attempts during that span. Interestingly, Ingram hasn't logged a single carry from a shotgun formation after averaging 4.6 shotgun runs during the first seven games. Although he successfully pounded the ball between the tackles to the tune of 4.7 yards per rush out of the gun, Ingram and the offense work best when the RB1 aligns at the "dot" position.

Naturally, it makes sense for Payton to tweak his offense based on the data compiled from self-scouts, but he also considers the individual and collective strengths of his team when adjusting the game plan. Looking at the Saints' recent games, I've noticed more six-man offensive-line packages showing up on the tape. Now, this isn't necessarily a new trend for the Saints or Payton, as he would regularly use an extra offensive tackle at tight end during the Jimmy Graham era. But he has doubled down on the package of late. After using six-man offensive lines on 31.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps during Weeks 1-7, the Saints have featured their "heavy" package on 46.8 percent of their snaps the past two games. They have averaged 3.5 yards per play in the package during that span, which suggests the offense is able to stay on schedule when playing "big-boy football" at the line of scrimmage.

Considering how run-heavy squads have dominated the NFC in recent years, the Saints' return to a blue-collar formula makes them not just a potential playoff squad, but a unit that could do damage deep into the postseason.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2022 NFL season: Jets, Seahawks shine bright

Bucky Brooks breaks down the top five rookie classes of the 2022 NFL season. Does any crop of newbies top the Jets' stellar set? Can Tariq Woolen help lead Seattle on a future title push?

news

Three potential best fits for Tom Brady in 2023; examining Steve Wilks' success in Carolina

Bucky Brooks eyes three potential best fits for Tom Brady in 2023, including locations with familiar faces. Plus, what's behind Steve Wilks' success in Carolina and examining a pass-rushing duo on the rise.

news

Biggest threat to Bengals' AFC title defense: Bills, Chiefs or Dolphins? Why is Derrick Henry slumping?

Cincinnati's rounding into form once again. So, who is the biggest threat to the Bengals' AFC title defense? Bucky Brooks ranks the top three contenders. Plus, what's wrong with Derrick Henry?

news

2020 QB class showing all-time potential in Year 3; San Francisco 49ers have frightening upside

With Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts all thriving in Year 3, Bucky Brooks says the 2020 QB class has all-time potential. How do the four signal-callers stack up against each other? Let's rank 'em! Plus, the scariest team in the NFL right now.

news

Chris Jones surpassing Aaron Donald as NFL's top DT; the savvy of Mike Vrabel and Howie Roseman

Has Chris Jones surpassed Aaron Donald as the NFL's best defensive tackle? Bucky Brooks provides his thoughts in this edition of the Scout's Notebook. Plus, the brilliance of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman.

news

NFL MVP dark horses: History for Justin Jefferson? Plus, Sauce Gardner's skill, Kadarius Toney's rebirth

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights three dark-horse MVP candidates. Plus, an emerging star at the cornerback position and an overlooked deadline deal that could pay major dividends.

news

Aaron Rodgers, Mac Jones among five quarterbacks with most at stake in second half; Dallas' big decision

Which NFL quarterbacks have the most at stake in the second half of the 2022 season? What will the Dallas Cowboys do with their backfield in the coming offseason? Bucky Brooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

news

Ranking the NFL's top five playmaker groups; plus, a theory on the trading frenzy and an overlooked coach

Which team boasts the most prolific pack of playmakers? Why did this year's trade deadline spur so much activity? Is there a Coach of the Year candidate hiding in plain sight? Bucky Brooks answers those questions in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.

news

Giants need to re-sign Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley; plus, top 5 game wreckers and Sam Ehlinger's traits

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are fueling the 6-1 Giants, but both are currently set to hit free agency. Should New York re-up the 25-year-old duo? Bucky Brooks weighs in. Plus, the top five game wreckers right now and a Sam Ehlinger scouting report.

news

Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud

Who are the early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft? Bucky Brooks ranks his top 10, with two teams boasting a pair of these instant-impact overachievers. Plus, Cole Strange's quick emergence from Round 1 punchline to Year 1 stud.

news

Why successful college coaches like Matt Rhule fail in the NFL; plus, the five most rugged running backs

Why do successful college coaches like Matt Rhule continue to fail in the NFL? Bucky Brooks provides his answer to this enduring football question. Plus, a hard-hitting ranking of the top five most rugged running backs in the league right now.

news

Which NFC West team will emerge from four-way tie for first? Plus, Rashan Gary's rise and Dallas' nasty D

The 2022 NFL season has been defined by parity, and no division exhibits this better than the NFC West. Which team will emerge from the current four-way tie for first place? Bucky Brooks explores. Plus, a rising star in Green Bay and a throwback unit in Dallas.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE