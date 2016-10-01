Next Gen Stats

Next Gen Stats preview: Matthew Stafford vs. Cowboys' defense

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 01:04 PM

There are a number of statistics and data-based tools to help us decipher which matchups to exploit and which to avoid, one of which is the NFL's Next Gen Stats package.

Here we'll look where cornerbacks and wide receivers line up, which defenses are particularly susceptible to which player packages and so much more. As the season goes along we'll have even more data to use and a better understanding of the Next Gen Stats. Here are the top matchups that could bring value in Week 16.

Matthew Stafford vs. Cowboys

Despite weaseling his way into some MVP discussion on the back of the Lions' record, Matthew Stafford has passed for 280-plus yards just once since Week 3. He has more than one touchdown in just one game since the Lions' Week 10 bye and has two games without a score.

One of those games was his road trip last week against the Giants. Stafford came into the game with a finger injury that he suffered in Week 14. The Lions quarterback's approach was noticeably different compared to the rest of his season-long averages

Matthew Stafford Week 16
Air yards per completion: 7.54 (14th)
Air distance: 20.71 (13th)
Time to throw: 3.04 seconds (29th lowest)

Matthew Stafford season averages
Air yards per completion: 6.2 (33rd)
Air distance: 19.25 (30th)
Time to throw: 2.55 seconds (8th) *QBs with 200-plus attempts

You would expect Stafford to be more cautious with a damaged finger, but that did not appear to be the case as he held the ball longer and threw it farther. Stafford may not find much success if he takes that approach against Dallas.

Much of the Cowboys success on defense is due to their keep-away strategy on offense were they play slow and limit the opponent's play count. However, they've also been quite good at limiting big plays this season. Dallas allows a 49.7 passer rating on deep passes this season, fourth-lowest in the NFL. The league average passer rating on passes that travel 20-plus yards in the air is 81.2, so the Cowboys have been hyper-effective.

Stafford typically hasn't tested defenses deep for most of this season, as his 48 deep attempts this season are the fourth-lowest among quarterbacks who have started since Week 1. Back at the beginning of the season, Marvin Jones was a downfield playmaker but he disappeared a long time ago. Jones averaged 3.0 yards of separation on his targets from Weeks 1 to 3 but just averages just 1.7 from Weeks 4 to 15. Jones' separation ranks 97th out of 97 receivers who averaged three targets per game in that span).

All of those factors should provide us some pause when confidently projecting Stafford this week, but the likely pace of this game provides the biggest hindrance to any ceiling projection. We know the Cowboys like to hold the ball on offense, and their 32:07 time of possession is the second-highest this season. However, as the season has gone on, Detroit continues to slow down the pace of their own offense. Their 33:37 time of possession the last three weeks is the fourth-highest.

It's hard to imagine Stafford approaching any kind of ceiling in this matchup. Golden Tate, who has three straight double-digit target games and averages 112.7 yards per game when Theo Riddick sits out, is the only easy player to have optimism for in this spot.

Matt Harmon is an associate fantasy writer/editor for NFL.com, and the creator of #ReceptionPerception, who you can follow on Twitter @MattHarmon_BYB or like on Facebook.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players of 2022: James Bradberry reigns, but what a debut for Sauce!

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats metrics to identify the top 10 coverage players from the 2022 NFL season. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner earns a high ranking, but the Defensive Rookie of the Year isn't No. 1.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 disruptors of 2022: Reigning NFL DPOY Nick Bosa ranked, but not No. 1

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats metrics to rank the top 10 disruptors of the 2022 NFL season. Who earned the No. 1 spot over Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa?

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers by CROE of 2022: Surprise at No. 1!

Nick Shook ranks the 10 best pass catchers of the 2022 NFL season using the Next Gen Stats metric of catch rate over expected (CROE). See which rookie made the list -- and who surprised at No. 1!

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2022: Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa excel at airing it out

Was anyone better at throwing downfield than the Seahawks' Geno Smith in 2022? Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to identify the top 10 deep passers from last season.

news

Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2022: QBs Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen can fly

Nick Shook ranks the 10 most explosive runners using Next Gen Stats metrics from the 2022 NFL season. Three quarterbacks make the list -- with one of them claiming the No. 1 spot!

news

2023 NFL Draft: Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt among Day 2's top value picks

The Next Gen Stats Team uses its draft model to identify the five best value picks from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Which prospects selected in Rounds 2 and 3 project to be steals?

news

2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith among Day 1's top value picks

The Next Gen Stats Team uses its draft model to identify the five best value picks in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft -- including two Georgia defenders selected by the Philadelphia Eagles.

news

2023 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts and Day 3 hidden gems to target

Who are the potential sleepers of the 2023 NFL Draft? Using the Next Gen Stats Draft Model, Mike Band identifies eight prospects to target AFTER Round 1.

news

2023 NFL Draft: RB Bijan Robinson, QB Bryce Young headline Next Gen Stats' six can't-miss prospects

With the 2023 NFL Draft right around the corner, who are the can't-miss prospects in this talent crop? Mike Band uses the Next Gen Stats Draft Model to spotlight six enticing individuals: three on offense and three on defense. Which QB makes the list?

news

NFC free agency needs: Cowboys, Giants, Packers among teams that must prioritize wide receiver

Will the Cowboys and Packers invest in more star power at receiver? How will the Panthers address their quarterback void? The Next Gen Stats analytics team digs into three key free agency needs for every NFC team.

news

AFC free agency needs: Las Vegas Raiders among teams with major quarterback questions

How will Josh McDaniels' Raiders and Robert Saleh's Jets address the gaping hole at quarterback? With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, the Next Gen Stats analytics team identifies the three biggest needs for each AFC team.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Unheralded players who should be kept off the market by their teams

D'Onta Foreman thrived with the Panthers in 2022. Can Carolina risk letting other teams chase after him? The Next Gen Stats analytics team identifies 14 unheralded players who should be kept off the free agency market by their squads.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More