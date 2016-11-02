Next Gen Stats: Mid-season report to win your league

John Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals - The Cardinals receiver has a number of positive indicators in his Next Gen Stats portfolio. No player who has earned 30 or more targets when lined out wide creates more separation at target than John Brown. He leads the NFL in that category with 3.28 yards of separation at target. Brown has a 21.4 percent market share of the Cardinals intended air yards, despite the fact that he wasn't a factor early in the season after a preseason concussion and missed a game. Brown has a 4.74 differential in his intended air yards on targets and completed air yards on receptions. That ranks second in the NFL among players with 30-plus targets. The Cardinals aren't the same deep passing team they once were with the decline of their pass protection and play behind center. However, Brown's route chart reveals he does more than just run go-routes: