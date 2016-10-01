Next Gen Stats

Next Gen Stats leaders: Who's fastest, who's most efficient?

Published: Oct 01, 2016 at 11:07 AM

Next Gen Stats captures real-time location data, speed and acceleration for every player on every play. Sensors throughout the stadium track tags placed on players' shoulder pads, charting individual movements within inches.

Here are some of the Next Gen Stats leaders as of Tuesday in Week 15.

*PASSING STATS*

Average time to throw

NOTE: Time to Throw measures the time (in seconds) from the moment the ball is snapped to the moment the ball leaves the passer's hand.

Fastest times

  1. Nick Foles (KC) -- 2.36 seconds
  1. Case Keenum (LA) -- 2.38 seconds
  1. Alex Smith (KC) -- 2.38 seconds
  1. Drew Brees (NO) -- 2.42 seconds
  1. Ryan Fitzpatrick (NYJ) -- 2.43 seconds

Slowest times

  1. Dak Prescott (DAL) -- 2.93 seconds
  1. Andrew Luck (IND) -- 2.94 seconds
  1. Robert Griffin III (CLE) -- 3.01 seconds
  1. Landry Jones (PIT) -- 3.01 seconds
  1. Tyrod Taylor (BUF) -- 3.15 seconds

Average air yards per pass attempt

NOTE: Air Yards is the total distance past the line of scrimmage the pass travels before a catch.

Most average air yards per pass attempt

  1. Cam Newton (CAR) -- 8.89 air yards
  1. Jay Cutler (CHI) -- 8.47 air yards
  1. Matt Barkley (CHI) -- 8.41 air yards
  1. Marcus Mariota (TEN) -- 8.2 air yards
  1. Jameis Winston (TB) -- 8.03 air yards

Fewest average air yards per pass attempt

  1. Jared Goff (LA) -- 5.92 air yards
  1. Eli Manning (NYG) -- 5.89 air yards
  1. Joe Flacco (BAL) -- 5.75 air yards
  1. Alex Smith (KC) -- 5.74 air yards
  1. Sam Bradford (MIN) -- 5.35 air yards

*SPEED STATS*

Fastest ball carriers

*NOTE: Fastest Ball Carriers shows the maximum speed, measured in Miles Per Hour (MPH), a player achieves on a given play when carrying the ball on offense (rusher, passer or receiver) or special teams (punt or kick returner). *

Fastest ball carriers of 2016

  1. Tyreek Hill (KC) -- 23.24 MPH in Week 2 against Houston
  1. Tyreek Hill (KC) -- 22.77 MPH in Week 12 against Denver
  1. DeSean Jackson (WAS) -- 22.60 MPH in Week 13 against Arizona
  1. Stefon Diggs (MIN) -- 22.50 MPH in Week 2 against Green Bay
  1. Xavier Rhodes (MIN) -- 22.40 MPH in Week 11 against Arizona
  1. Mike Wallace (BAL) -- 22.34 in Week 6 against New York Giants
  1. Marquise Goodwin (BUF) -- 22.25 in Week 2 against New York Jets
  1. Tevin Coleman (ATL) -- 22.25 MPH in Week 5 against Denver
  1. Johnny Holton (OAK) -- 22.17 MPH in Week 7 against Jacksonville
  1. Travis Benjamin -- 22.17 MPH in Week 2 against Jacksonville
