Next Gen Stats: A case for the three MVP quarterbacks

All told, it was another season of eerie unhuman-like dominance from one of the best quarterbacks to ever grace an NFL field. Tom Brady showed improvement in areas in which he started to slow down in 2015, and did so largely without the help of his top weapon. While it may feel like a ho-hum just another great season from Brady, this was anything but. It was a declaration of war on what we believe possible for older quarterbacks; a marvelous announcement to the league that what standards apply to others are not to be cast upon him.